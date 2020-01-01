VENICE — It was all unanimous votes on land-use matters until a proposed preannexation agreement came up for City Council discussion at the last meeting of 2019.
Three preliminary plat amendment petitions to amend landscaping plans? 7-0. A waiver of a Venetian Urban Design standard to allow development of a parking lot at 925 South Tamiami Trail? 7-0. Rezoning the property? 7-0 on first reading. A planned unit development amendment? 7-0.
Then there was the preannexation agreement for 80 acres between Interstate 75 and Jacaranda Boulevard.
Such an agreement outlines the terms of moving forward to annexation, after which a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning would still be necessary before a development proposal could be considered.
But for three Council members the potential impact of more development on roads that are already in bad shape was too much for them to approve the agreement.
It wasn’t, however, the three new members who campaigned this year on sensible growth.
Actually, it was one of them, joined by two other members.
Mayor Ron Feinsod didn’t speak against annexation but said that approving the agreement would complicate efforts to work with Sarasota County on improving Border Road and Laurel Road.
Council Member Rich Cautero had the same opinion.
“I’m not against annexation but I think there are extenuating circumstances here,” he said
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said she also saw potential problems with compatibility regarding neighboring properties.
A lack of compatibility doomed the Murphy Oaks housing development on Auburn Road, north of Fox Lea Farms.
The other newly elected Council members, Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota, both spoke in favor of approving the agreement.
Pachota said that doing so would put the city in a better position to talk to the county about road improvements.
Neunder reminded his colleagues that the property would come back before them later for additional approvals, and other concerns could be raised then.
Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom noted that rejecting the agreement wouldn’t preclude development while it would deprive the city of property taxes, impact fees and utility revenue.
Council Member Helen Moore advocated for the city retaining control of the development of the property, in part because, she said, it has stricter environmental standards than the county.
“Why make ourselves hostage to the county?” she said.
The agreement was approved 4-3.
