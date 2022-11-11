Kids Virus Surge (copy)

This 1981 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an electron micrograph of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV.

 Centers for Disease

Control and Prevention

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are up in Florida and may lead to an increase in pediatric emergency department visits, according to the state Department of Health.

Florida has a longer RSV season than other states and four of the five state DOH regions are in RSV season, including the southwest region, where it runs from September to April, the agency's website shows. 


