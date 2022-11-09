Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are up in Florida and may lead to an increase in pediatric emergency department visits, according to the state Department of Health.
Florida has a longer RSV season than other states and four of the five state DOH regions are in RSV season, including the southwest region, where it runs from September to April, the agency's website shows.
RSV is a respiratory tract illness whose symptoms are similar to those of a common cold, a DOH news release states: congested or runny nose, dry cough, low-grade fever, sore throat, sneezing and headache.
People with severe cases may also experience wheezing, rapid or difficulty breathing or bluish skin color, it states.
Infants are most vulnerable to the illness, according to DOH. Symptoms of severe cases in infants are short, shallow and rapid breathing; struggling to breathe; cough; poor feeding; unusual tiredness; or irritability, the release states.
DOH offers this advice to help avoid contracting RSV:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
• Stay home if you are sick and keep children home if they are sick.
• Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing and coughing. If you don't have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or elbow, not your hands.
Most children and adults recover in one to two weeks, although some might have repeated wheezing, the release states.
Severe or life-threatening infection requiring a hospital stay may occur in premature infants or in anyone who has chronic heart or lung problems.
For more information, visit the Florida Department of Health RSV page at
