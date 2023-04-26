Partners in caring

From left, Barbara Mims, co-vice president, VAPCC; Sandy Martin, president of the Knights of Columbus 7052 Ladies Auxiliary; and Susan Rohman, president of VAPCC.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARBARA MIMS

VENICE — The Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center received a donation in March from the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus, Chapter 7052.  

Sandy Martin, president of the Ladies Auxiliary, presented a check for $2,000 to Venice Area Pregnancy Center President Susan Rohman during the March meeting.  


   
