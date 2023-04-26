featured topical Pregnancy Care Center accepts $2,000 donation STAFF REPORT Apr 26, 2023 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email From left, Barbara Mims, co-vice president, VAPCC; Sandy Martin, president of the Knights of Columbus 7052 Ladies Auxiliary; and Susan Rohman, president of VAPCC. PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARBARA MIMS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — The Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center received a donation in March from the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus, Chapter 7052. Sandy Martin, president of the Ladies Auxiliary, presented a check for $2,000 to Venice Area Pregnancy Center President Susan Rohman during the March meeting. In addition, the center also received new infant clothing and hand-knitted baby blankets made by the members of the auxiliary, as well as other individual monetary donations. Rohman said the center’s mission is to help families with young children who are in need. Donations will be used toward items such as diapers, clothing, car seats and cribs for those clients.For more information, call 941-485-1776, email vapcc4u@gmail.com or visit vapcc.org.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Large air-conditioned pickleball complex set for Venice Postal worker charged with money laundering, fraud City of Venice makes a 'best suburb' list Cops: Inmate killed 80-year-old cellmate Stepping down after 25 years Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
