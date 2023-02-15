VENICE — The ability to working the waters is important for anyone enjoying them on a boat.
And for some, taking a state-approved boat safety course for some vessels is the law.
Venice Sail and Power Squadron is overing up America’s Boating Course Winter 2023 coming later this month with sessions Feb. 25 and March 4.
“America’s Boating Course is a basic, introductory course for both sail boaters and power boaters,” it said in a news release. “It is approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and recognized by the U. S. Coast Guard as acceptable to the National Recreational Boating Safety Program.”
The state of Florida recognizes it for its “safe boating education laws.”
Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1988 and wanting to operate a boat with a 10 HP or more must take such a course in the state and carry the Boating Safety Certification card earned through the course.
The class runs from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with topics including boat types and handling; state and federal regulations; navigation aids and boating rules of the road; required equipment; trailering, marine hazards along with water sport safety and personal water craft operation, it noted.
It is held at Venice Police Department Public Conference Room, 1575 E. Venice Avenue, Venice.
Register by Feb. 23 with a registration fee of $50. Family discounts are available.
For more information or to register, call the Squadron Education Department at 941-244-8331.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.