I have seen all but the very first production of Venice Theatre’s version of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol.”
On the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Main Stage now through Dec. 20, the two-act show seems to be over too soon. It is that good. With stunning costumes, including some that literally glow, the original score and more written exclusively for Venice Theatre, this is a must-see production.
It was already wonderful pre-pandemic but this year’s version has additions to sets, costumes, lighting and several special effects that make for a truly magical evening of theater.
In fact, the entire theater has been polished up. While Omaha still has the No. 1-ranked community theater, it could not possibly have as wonderful a campus as Venice nor a staff as universally talented.
And while the tech center is newly refurbished along with much of the main stage building, by the time the new education center (former temporary Venice Public Library) has been completed, many professional theaters as well as the best community theaters will be most envious.
It started with incredible volunteers such as the late Yvonne T. Pinkerton, who started the theater’s education program among a plethora of things she inspired or created, even as she performed in shows and more. When Murray Chase came aboard just over 20 ears ago, the “Little” theater was about to improve and grow so much that it soon had to drop the word “Little” from the building, the stationary, programs and more.
These days one way to tell if someone is a longtime Venice resident is to hear that person talk about the Venice “Little” Theatre.
With some 30 full-time employees, numerous additional part-timers and at least 1,500 active volunteers, it is no wonder the theater will be hosting — for the fourth time — the American Association of Community Theatres International Festival, June 20-26.
Venice Theatre is the only theater to host the event more than once and now is moving the event to every two years instead of every four. According to Chase, that will make it easier to host, with less training of new volunteers for each festival.
Meanwhile, for a chance to see even a part of it, order tickets now. There will be some 12 adjudicated hour-long presentations during the week, plus classes in a variety of topics, trade show booths and the chance to mingle with thespian types from all over the world.
There will dinners, after-glow gatherings, impromptu drum circles, “lobby gabs,” dinners and all those shows. Tickets to any part(s) of the event can be a special holiday present to yourself or others.
Back to the present at Venice Theatre — the 21st production of the theater’s own version of “A Christmas Carol.”
With book and lyrics by Scott Keys and original music by the late Susan Ott and additional music by Scott keys, Jason Brenner and Eli Schildkraut, this is just more proof of the quality to be found at that wonderful campus on Tampa Avenue just west of the KMI Bridge.
By the way, Schildkraut was musical director of several shows at Venice Theatre while still a student at Pine View. Newly armed with a Bachelor of Music (BM) in Contemporary Writing and Production with a minor in Theater Music Direction at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Schildkraut already has a resume any serious would-be musical director would be proud to call his own.
As Murray Chase has guided the growth of the theater into one of the finest community theaters in the country, so has he had a hand in the steady development of its own production of “A Christmas Carol” into a “must see” holiday gift to theater-goers of all ages. And, with talent such as Schildkraut coming through the theater en route to Broadway and more, Chase and Venice Theatre’s staff is also impacting far more than local theater.
The lobby bar is open again in the newly refurbished lobby, providing still more “joy in Venice” last Friday. And wait until you see the restrooms on the first floor!
A Tour Of The New Tech Arts Center
This coming week I will have a tour of the theater’s new Tech Arts Center. Before the expansion of the north bridge to Venice (now known as the KMI Bridge), the tech center building served as the ABC Liquor Store, complete with a revolving bar. Cleared to the walls and with the addition of AC and proper electrical outlets, the old liquor store is ready to begin an exciting new life on the campus of Venice Theatre.
If you would like to join supporters of Venice Theatre like Bill Jervey, Carole Raymond, the Pinkerton family, Bill and Rose Johnson, Dee Stephenson, Jean Trammell, Laura Koppel and so many others, contact Camille Cline, who is running the theater’s Next Act Capital Campaign at camille@venicetheatre.net or at 941-539-8872.
Another Christmas show that is a must, especially for youngsters, will feature former Boss Clown of the old Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Chuck Sidlow and his special “Holly Days with the World of Chucko” live at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., in the heart of the city’s Cultural Campus.
The show will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. Children will be admitted free with purchase of adult tickets.
Chucko’s shows benefit senior care and special needs communities in this area as well as the worldwide public via his growing list of live and recorded shows on YouTube by his World of Chucko not-for-profit organization.
For those of us in Venice, the home of the Greatest Show on Earth and only home of its world famous clown College (1968-1996), it is especially important to honor the circus, which, more than anything, put Venice on the international map as its 100-car train criss-crossed the U.S. and parts of Canada 11 months each year from 1959 to 1992, with each and every train car bearing the words, “Winter home of The Greatest Show on Earth, Venice, Florida.”
Did you know that Venice is the only city in the U.S. and possibly in the world where a circus built an arena and not just any arena but a replica of Madison Square Garden’s performing area, circa 1960? How sad that instead of promoting that fact, city fathers neglected that building, leading to its demolition in 2014 at a cost of some $3 million.
Thanks to master model builder Bill Dovel, when the new Venice Circus Train Car Museum opens in 2022 at the Historic Venice Train Depot, you will be able to see a perfect model of that arena, including aerialist rigging inspired by famed Ringling trapeze star Tito Gaona, who continues to live in Venice with wife Renata and daughter Victoria.
Learn as much as you can about what is wonderful about Venice: the theater, the community center, the art center, the library, the performing arts center at the high school, Venice Symphony, the Nolen plan, all those wonderful flowers downtown tended by VABI volunteers, the beach, Loveland Center for the developmentally handicapped and especially the residents who support all these institutions that must not be taken for granted, lest they go the way of the circus.
More than any other group, circus performers support the arts, speak many languages and care for one another, much the way people in Venice look out for one another. Perhaps we learned it from them and passed it on?
All I know is this is as culturally rich a community as I have seen anywhere in this country and I have been fortunate enough to visit every state but Alaska and every continent but Antarctica.
My heart belongs to Venice for so many reasons and these past few months while dealing with knee surgeries and then cataracts, this only child with an only child had positive proof that my friends and readers here are as wonderful as any biological family members could be.
So keep on keeping on. Keep supporting all these wonderful institutions with your time and your money so that every Venice Theatre production can be as wonderful as “A Christmas Carol,” and every resident and/or student at Loveland can develop to his or her true potential, and every other institution can blossom still more.
