Most vacationers will make a checklist before leaving home on holiday -=- two would better.
Make one list of items that will go with you and one list of things to do at home to lower your utility costs while gone and also to prevent potential disasters like home fires or floods.
Forgetting a swimsuit for a vacation at the beach could cost you the price of a replacement purchased at your destination.
Forgetting to turn off a stove burner could cost the price of your house should that lead to a house fire.
The experts at StressFreeCarRental.com say the following steps can identify fire risks, other potential hazards and energy draining sources. But they point out not everything can be turned off, citing burglar and intruder alarms that must be checked to see they are in good working order.
Unplugging chargers is a good tactic as they draw power into their power supplies constantly.
Lights
You need to consider turning lights off, although weighing if you will have a timer switch to factor in. Sometimes there are lights in the attic, garage or basement that are forgotten and should be turned off.
Modems and routers
By turning these off, you can also prevent hackers from getting into your wifi as well as saving on power.
Heating and cooling
It’s a waste of money and energy to cool the house too much when you are away in the summer. Consider keeping the heating on very low if on holiday in the winter.
Kitchen appliances
Some of these are worth unplugging to save electricity and reduce the fire risk to your home. But not all -- it would be unwise to turn off the fridge and freezer, leaving you in a real mess on your return.
Weigh up which appliances can safely be turned off.
Water
Locate the stopcock and turn off the water before leaving home on your holidays. It’s important as it will help prevent water leaks that can result in expensive floods and damage.
