Know what to turn off, what to turn down and what to leave on

When you leave on vacation, be sure to turn off the stove and water, lock all the doors and windows to prepare your house to survive without you while you are away.

Most vacationers will make a checklist before leaving home on holiday -=- two would better.

Make one list of items that will go with you and one list of things to do at home to lower your utility costs while gone and also to prevent potential disasters like home fires or floods.


