The Venice City Hall will be closed Monday, Feb. 18, for the observance of the Presidents Day holiday. City Hall will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 8 a.m.
In the event of Utilities service emergencies like a water line break, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual. Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.
County closures
Most Sarasota County Government offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 18, for the national observance of Presidents Day.
Also closed are:
The SCAT administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window.
Sarasota County’s chemical collection center at 250 S. Jackson Road.
Libraries and Historical Resources.
Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range.
Recreation centers.
Administrative office at the chemical collection center at 8750 Bee Ridge Road.
Sarasota County Contracted Human Services and Veterans Services.
Open on President’s Day
County offices operating normal hours on Monday, Feb. 18, include:
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, offering its full range of medical and public health services.
The collection schedule for solid waste, yard waste and recyclables will not be affected by the holiday and remains on the regular pickup schedule, with no interruptions of collection.
Sarasota County’s chemical collection center at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, and the Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis.
Regular bus services and the Siesta Key Breeze will operate normal hours Feb. 18.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.
