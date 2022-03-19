VENICE — Local restaurants are feeling the effects from both price increases for supplies and from supply shortages on certain items.
“It’s not only affecting us, but affecting every restaurant in Venice,” said Benny Cararo, the owner of Benny Bada Bing, while mentioning the effects on the customers as well.
While prices in all aspects are increasing, Cararo mentioned how the prices for restaurants were “going through the roof.”
Being a local business in the area for over 13 years, Cararo said, the restaurant can’t acquire the products they used to get.
“Pretty much the suppliers are constantly changing products and the products are increasing,” said Briana Cyr, one of the owners of Burgundy Square Cafe.
Cyr said Burgundy Square did raise some prices at the beginning of the season but hasn’t since despite products steadily increasing.
The Sofrito food truck in Nokomis also changed some things many months ago to accommodate pricing and shortages.
“We had just increased our prices and changed our items because of the pandemic,” owner Tina Russo said. However, she mentioned the prices continued to go up.
At Benny Bada Bing, prices haven’t changed, but Cararo said they took a few items off of the menu that began to get too pricey.
“Do we charge more money now just because we are being charged more money?” Cararo said.
While reassuring his family who helps run the restaurant, he told his children to not worry about pricing especially since he likes to help out some of the regular customers he has known for years.
“This is the world we are living in,” he said.
Along with price increases, local restaurants have also been affected by shortages, including popular items like chicken.
Before the shortage, Sofrito added chicken to its menu, but “literally the next week, the worst of the chicken shortage happened,” Russo said.
“But what can you do than roll with the punches?” she said.
However, it’s not just the prices of food going up for restaurants.
With higher gasoline prices for delivery trucks and increased products in general, “It’s just going to come back to the small businesses,” Cyr said.
While other restaurants don’t directly use a lot of gasoline, Sofrito relies on gas to fuel the generator for their truck.
Because of this, Russo said the truck has stayed at its main location in the Suntrol parking lot to limit movement.
“It’s not even just food,” Russo said.
Despite increased prices and the challenges that come with it, Russo said if the supply and prices bounced back from the pandemic, then this too shall pass.
“I hope that shortly things will be on the up and up,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.