SARASOTA — The 1924 vintage Aeolian organ in the grand court of Ca d’Zan, the Ringling mansion in Sarasota, will finally be playable once again, thanks to a $1.5 million dollar gift from the Wyncote Foundation.
“I started work at The Ringling in 1980,” retired curator of Ca d’Zan Ron McCarty said by phone on November 3, from Kansas, where he now lives. “The organ was still partly functioning then and we held concerts at Christmas.
“The organ is the heart of that house. It’s wonderful. It has 2,289 pipes, if I remember correctly. They are located in at least two chambers as well as in the attic of the house.
“The first donation of $50,000 to restore the organ was years ago from Susan Brainard, who was a strong supporter of the museum and the organ. She died recently. It is a shame she didn’t learn about this.”
The organ at Ca d’Zan is one of two Aeolian organs owned by John and Mable Ringling. The other was in their New Jersey mansion. John’s brother Charles owned an even larger Aeolian organ (in excess of 2,500 pipes), McCarty said.
It remains in the house to the north of Ca d’Zan, on land that has become part of the campus of New College.
Restoration is a major project
Restoration of the Aeolian Organ Opus 1559 is expected to take two years and will cost far more than the instrument’s 1926 price of some $30,000.
Besides this latest gift of $1.5 million from the Wyncote Foundation, close to $300,000 was given to The Ringling specifically for the organ’s restoration during the 38 years that McCarty was with the museum.
“The pipe organ is an important cultural icon and served as the heart of the Ca’d’Zan” said Steven High, The Ringling’s executive director. “After restoration, it will provide a significant addition to the visitor’s experience, creating an auditory component to complement the visual experience.”
Parsons Pipe Organ Builders of Canandaigua, New York, will perform the restoration work. The company has worked on several residential organs as well as the one at the Eastman School of Music.
Most of the restoration work on this organ will be done in Canandaigua. Every piece will be examined and restored as needed.
The project is expected to take two years, which is about the same time consumed in the building of the mansion and the instrument’s initial installation.
Dismantling and reassembling may take as long as the restoration.
When architect Linda Stevenson was overseeing the mansion’s six-year restoration (1996-2002), she saw up close and personal why such instruments were generally found only in the homes of the extremely wealthy.
“Visitors to the house see only the console in the great room,” she said. “There also is a blower chamber in the basement and the 2,289 pipes which go up through the second and third floors where they are hidden behind baroque tapestries that cover most of the walls.”
“There also is an echo chamber and an automatic player mechanism programmed to recreate more than 600 performances,” McCarty said.
“It’s like a computer, so complex.”
Such organs were the provenance of millionaires for they needed to be in large spaces, which added even more to the cost. The Woolworths are said to have had six homes, with an Aeolian organ in each one.
Unique history of Ca d’Zan
Ca d’Zan, one of many such stately homes of pre-Depression millionaires in the United States, is one of very few such mansions that was never emptied of its contents or sold before being restored, though because Mabel Ringling died several years before John, her clothing was removed.
Everything in the house, including John’s clothing, china, silver, bed and table linens, the liquor in the bar room and even the mail delivered on Dec. 2, 1936, the day of his death, was preserved, to be reinstalled after the restoration. Asbestos throughout the house extended the project from the estimated three years to six years.
Another complication was litigation by those to whom Ringling owed money and relatives who felt entitled to a share, especially to some of the valuable paintings in the museum.
While John was one of America’s wealthiest men in 1925, at his death in 1936 he was very close to bankruptcy. By the time the legal battles came to a close in 1945 with various creditors, plus some relatives not included in the will, Florida residents were the winners.
The property and its contents were left to the state of Florida. Today, the entire estate along Sarasota Bay — the mansion, the art museum, the Museum of the Circus, the recently created Tibbals Learning Center, Mable’s rose garden plus other gardens and outbuildings — is part of Florida State University, as is the adjacent FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
That is the site of The Asolo Theatre and Asolo Conservatory of Actor Training. The original 350-seat Asolo Theater was brought from Asolo, Italy, and installed in the museum, where it housed the first performances of The Asolo Theatre Company, the Sarasota Opera and the Sarasota Ballet.
It was recently restored and installed in the new Visitor Center of the complex, where it is used for a variety of entertainment productions.
By 1996, the years had taken a toll on the mansion, which underwent a six-year renovation that cost in excess of $15 million, 10 times the home’s cost in 1926.
Before the restoration began, the neglected and nearly dilapidated house was used in the film “The Great Gatsby” as Mrs. Dinsmore’s house, “Paradiso Perdito.”
After the restoration, the once-again stately mansion was chosen for its size and opulence for scenes in “Parker,” which was released in 2013, starring Jennifer Lopez and Nick Nolte, among others.
Renovation of the organ will finally enable visitors to experience the musical entertainment once known only to Ringling friends, just as the painted ceilings, needlework and other valuable collectibles were seen only by guests.
Today, Floridians are the special guests.
The art museum is open each Monday at no cost to Florida residents. The extensive property — including the restored marble-tiled deck and dock of the 36,000-square-foot mansion, the Ringlings’ burial site, Mable’s rose garden, visitor center and restaurants — are open daily except Christmas and New Year’s Day at no cost.
Admission to all the art and circus museums as well as the mansion is $25 per day for adults, $23 for seniors (65 plus), $5 for children 6-17 and free for children 5 and younger when accompanied by an adult.
Admission to the Asolo Theater at The Ringling varies according to the presentation.
Parking is free in the lot of the FSU Performing Arts Center, at the library and at Ca’Zan. Each area has limited handicap parking for those with government-issued automobile hang tags.
For more information, including the many special events, visit Ringling.org or call 941-359-5700.
About the museum complex
The art museum is considered the 12th most valuable museum in the country. The museums of the circus showcase the area’s unique circus history.
The 36,000-square-foot house is five stories tall and has a full basement. Constructed from terra cotta “T” blocks, concrete and brick, it is covered with stucco and terra cotta and embellished with glazed tile.
Decorative tile medallions, balustrades and ornamental cresting in soft red, yellow, green, blue and ivory highlight the pink patina of the stucco and terra cotta exterior.
The bayfront terrace was made from domestic and imported marble. Ringling kept his yacht, Zalophus, docked there and often entertained celebrities of the Roaring ‘20s, including comedian Will Rogers and New York Mayor Jimmy Walker.
Today, the terrace hosts weddings, corporate parties and a number of popular gatherings, like Yoga on the Terrace.
Inside, the main floor includes living, entertaining and dining areas. The Ringling’s private bedrooms, as well as five guest bedrooms, are found on the second floor, along with the servants’ quarters.
On the third floor, there is a game room and bath. On the fourth floor, there is a great beamed guest room and bath with windows on all four sides.
At the property’s pinnacle is an 82-foot-high tower with an open-air landing and a high-domed ceiling.
Legend has it that John enjoyed taking guests up to the tower to show them his land holdings in Sarasota, which then extended nearly as far as the eye could see.
Archival photos and Mable’s meticulous records proved invaluable during the restoration of the house, which included window glass from the original vendor in Chicago and tile that was carefully matched to that used in the ‘20s on the back deck and dock area.
Inside the house, ceiling and game room murals done originally by book illustrator, film and Ziegfield set designer Willy Pogany were replicated from photos.
Original moldings were cleaned and repainted. Carpets and rugs were conserved or replaced. Even clothing from the Ringlings’ wardrobe was returned to closets and drawers.
In 2004 and 2005, the home’s original gate house was restored as the entrance of the new Visitor Pavilion, making the welcome visitors receive more authentic and true to the original design.
The restoration returned Ca’ d’Zan to its former glory as the grandest mansion on Florida’s Suncoast.
Today it stands as one of America’s architectural treasures.
