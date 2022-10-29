VENICE — Venice Pride, Inc. will hold its third annual Pride Festival on Nov. 12.
The free festival will be held in Centennial Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is both family and pet friendly. The event returns to an in-person celebration and, for the first time, will be held downtown.
“What better way to highlight the diversity and strength of our community than through a Festival where all are welcome,” said George Ward, vice-president of Venice Pride, Inc.
The festivities will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. with local leaders and other special guests.
Over 60 vendors will be participating and will include a diverse mix of local businesses, community groups, vendors, artists and churches showcasing their services, products and crafts.
In addition, there will be live entertainment all day. Listen to the sounds of Emmanuelle Jacobs, Sheena Brook, Lisa Noe, Tommy Orr, Oliver Dill and Georgia Moore.
There will also be a special pet blessing and parade, which will begin at 1:30 p.m., and a fun “Kids Korner” with face painting.
“I was overwhelmed with the participation at the last Festival,” said Kathy Hanas, the president of Venice Pride, Inc. “Some families and individuals traveled from as far as Tampa and Ft. Myers and other areas of Florida. This year, in the spirit of inclusion, we celebrate the strides of the LGBTQ+ community especially as recent legislation is trying to undermine these successes.”
Those interested in learning more about the festival, visit the events page at veniceflpride.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.