VENICE — Looking for your own penthouse in Venice with a harborside location and superb views of downtown for $1 million?
Take action now because there will be only four at the new Porto Vista Condominiums at Fisherman’s Wharf. The project is a part of Frank Cassata and MPS Development & Construction in Venice.
At this stage of construction with projected completion of the first tower in June, Mike Miller of MPS said three condominiums are sold and three reserved at prices from $750,000 to $1 million for the penthouse.
Entering or leaving Venice, the towers are becoming a new focal point alongside the KMI North Bridge. Porto Vista Condominiums at Fisherman’s Wharf Marina are eventually four, six-story towers — each with 10 units.
Each condominium has a garage and there will be a swimming pool, cabana and restrooms.
“I think we are going to get our share of boaters and people who like Venice and want to be close to downtown and have a water view,” Miller said. “A couple of clients have boats and others will end up getting one for the family coming down to enjoy the Gulf of Mexico.”
Fisherman’s Wharf is changing with upgraded harbor amenities including Waves Boat Club, Venice Boat rentals, the Dockside Waterfront Grill, fishing or sailing charters, parasailing, kayaks, boat parades and other waterfront activities.
The project is a major part of Frank Cassata and MPS Development and Construction acquiring, developing and marketing desirable locations in and around Venice, including waterfront and Mainstreet.
Christina Cassata named the Porto Vista towers after their granddaughters: Bella is Building A and Eden will be Building B.
It is not the only project underway through MPS. A project along Tamiami Trail on the island is named Cassata Square.
Construction has begun on the new Prime Steakhouse set for completion in October. The restaurant will have seating for 170 with an elevator to the second floor with rooms for parties and meetings.
MPS, Miller said, is currently completing a feasibility study regarding developing a boutique hotel with 40 rooms. An alternative would be a mixed-use development with retail on the first floor, offices on the second and third condos on the top floor.
Probably one of the last waterfront condominiums, Cassata Shores with three units is to be built on The Esplanade North, at Venice Beach. Construction could commence this spring, taking approximately 10 months with prices starting around $3.5 million.
At 87, Frank Cassata has developed and constructed more than 70,000 homes and 10,000 acres in New York and Florida for 60 years. MPS and its principles have been in community development in Venice for 34 years.
