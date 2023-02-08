Carillon concerts on Saturdays

Don’t forget the Saturday morning carillon concerts at the Venice Performing Arts Center at Venice High School. Concerts begin at 10 a.m. each Saturday.

VENICE — Get a jump on Valentine’s Day, Thursday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. at the Venice carillon.

Princeton Carilloneur Lisa Lonie will perform on the Venice carillon outside the Venice Institute for Performing Arts center at Venice High School.


