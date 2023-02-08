Princeton Carillonneur Lisa Lonie will perform in Venice on Thursday, Feb. 9 STAFF REPORT Feb 8, 2023 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Don’t forget the Saturday morning carillon concerts at the Venice Performing Arts Center at Venice High School. Concerts begin at 10 a.m. each Saturday.PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — Get a jump on Valentine’s Day, Thursday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. at the Venice carillon.Princeton Carilloneur Lisa Lonie will perform on the Venice carillon outside the Venice Institute for Performing Arts center at Venice High School.She will be accompanied by orchestral backing on audio recordings that will be played over the carillon’s sound system. The music list includes Billy Joel’s “She’s Always a Woman,” Rodgers and Hart’s “My Funny Valentine” and a selection titled “When Elvis Met Bach-elbel!”Bring a chair or sit in your car. Admission is free. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Venice Aldi to reopen Feb. 9 DUI suspect charged with manslaughter Interstate 75 northbound shut down in Sarasota Police Beat for February 4, 2023 Police Beat for February 1, 2023 Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice Aldi to reopen Feb. 9 DUI suspect charged with manslaughter Interstate 75 northbound shut down in Sarasota Police Beat for February 4, 2023 Police Beat for February 1, 2023 Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
