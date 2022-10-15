VENICE — Whether it was flooding or wind-driven rain, many residents suffered some sort of water damage to their homes following Hurricane Ian.

SERVPRO employee

A SERVPRO employee kneels with equipment for water damage restoration.

Taking care of the damage can be time sensitive.

SERVPRO equipment

SERVPRO, a national restoration company, sent over 450 crews and equipment to Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.


Water damage

Restoration and disaster services recommend hiring professionals to help with water damage following Hurricane Ian.
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments