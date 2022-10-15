VENICE — Whether it was flooding or wind-driven rain, many residents suffered some sort of water damage to their homes following Hurricane Ian.
Taking care of the damage can be time sensitive.
“They (residents) need to really preserve and protect,” said Tawni Rich, sales manager with Gulf Coast Carpet Cleaning and Disaster Service.
Rich said needs vary from house to house following the hurricane. Newer houses are built at a higher elevation, so those homes had more wind damage than water, she said.
Josh Marazzito, who owns two SERVPRO franchises with offices in Cape Coral and Tampa, said his crews are seeing both flood and wind-driven rain claims, which fall are under different insurance coverage.
Usually with storms, it is one type of water damage or the other. However, Hurricane Ian brought a mix. In Naples, there was a storm surge and Cape Coral had both, Marazzito said.
“Port Charlotte, I’m seeing more wind-driven rain,” Marazzito said, noting that the area up to Venice had a lot of flooding damage.
When called to a residential or commercial building, Marazzito said his crews will go out to assess and then perform the work. Most jobs are done within the company, though some things might have to be subcontracted out.
“Our immediate concern is to get wet material out of any of the buildings that are wet,” he said.
This can mean extracting any water and removing affected carpet or dry wall.
To help with the hurricane affected areas, SERVPRO sent over 450 crews down to assist franchises in Florida, he said.
Like SERVPRO, ServiceMaster Restore, a hurricane response and restoration service company, sent 500 members to the 20 franchises impacted in Florida.
ServiceMaster recommends using dehumidifiers and fans, removing as much excess water as possible, wiping all furniture dry and removing all wet fabrics and drying them if possible.
“Initially, things were wet under windows,” Rich said. “Now we are starting to see a lot of mold.”
Mold can start to grow after 72 hours, she said. Once mold starts to grow within the house, something has to be done.
To help protect and preserve homes with water intrusion, Rich said residents must dry wet areas, if they have electricity.
“If the dry wall gets wet, it has to be addressed,” she said, either drying it out or removing it.
Marazzito recommends residents seek professional help for houses that had exterior damage because there can be secondary damage after the storm even if water didn’t initially come in.
Rich said people should call professionals for work and get local referrals, warning the public to be careful about people coming from out-of-state knocking on doors uninvited.
“Try to get a professional out as soon as possible,” Marazzito said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.