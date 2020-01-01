2019 was a busy year for law enforcement.
Both the Venice Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office had their hands full with proactive policing and responding to crimes.
And a third law enforcement agency began operations this year in the area — the Sarasota County Schools Police Department, which replaced the former school resource officer program. No significant incidents have been reported in the months the department has been in operation.
Child-porn crackdown
The Sheriff’s Office stepped up its efforts to crack down on child-porn possession, making a steady number of arrests throughout the year.
It’s raising awareness that crimes committed via the internet even in the privacy of one’s home won’t protect illegal behavior.
Tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, were pivotal in identifying the illegal activity.
In September, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 23 people during Operation Intercept VII, a four-day initiative focused on protecting Sarasota County children from online predators and human trafficking.
Those arrested included men from Osprey, North Port and Port Charlotte. The department has conducted similar stings in recent years.
Just last month a judge set bond at more than $1 million for a Venice nurse practitioner accused of sexually abusing a child. The Venice man was charged with sexual battery on a child and distributing obscene material to a child after he allegedly showed a preteen female victim video of Disney-like characters performing sex acts and asked the child to perform the same.
Unlicensed
The Sheriff’s Office also continued a proactive sting operation targeting unlicensed contractors. In November, 16 people from Bradenton to North Port were arrested during Operation Freelancer VIII, an undercover operation in which detectives contacted people advertising home-repair services that require a license to complete.
Murder charges
Venice had gone two years without a murder.
In October, police in Venice arrested a 94-year-old man and charged him with first-degree premeditated murder after detectives concluded he killed his wife in a murder-suicide attempt, but was unable to kill himself when the gun malfunctioned.
Officers raced to Aston Gardens Drive around 7:30 p.m. on a Monday night when the man called police to report his wife was dead. Detectives say his 80-year-old wife was suffering from dementia and he decided to end her life by shooting her.
In November, the husband of a Nokomis woman was charged in her slaying. The suspect, of Sorrento Ranches East, was arrested on a charge of murder five months after his wife’s death. The suspect, who a neighbor says has dementia, called authorities to report his wife of 40 years was dead and alluded to being somehow involved in her death that night.
Shots fired
In November, an internal review by the Venice Police Department cleared an officer who fired his service weapon while taking a 24-year-old man into custody.
At 5:15 a.m. on Nov. 9, an officer parked at a gas station observed a vehicle going 67 mph in a 35 mph zone while heading south over the KMI Bridge on U.S. 41. The officer pursued the vehicle, which led to a foot chase with the suspect.
In early morning darkness, the suspect surprised the officer by breaking through some lattice and lunging at him. In a three-minute-long wrestling match, the officer managed to maintain control of his service weapon although it discharged into a nearby residential bedroom. The police captured the suspect, and no one was injured.
In December, a Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a Nokomis man during a domestic violence altercation.
Around midnight on a Saturday, screaming and gunshots were reported at the Palm & Pines Mobile & RV Park on North Tamiami Trail. The first deputy on scene arrived within four minutes and made contact with the 65-year-old suspect, who was on top of his wife screaming.
Detectives say the suspect told the deputy to shoot him, then put his weapon in his mouth. That’s when another witness jumped on the suspect’s back. When the suspect raised his gun toward the officer, the officer shot one round.
In April, detectives concluded three out of four people involved in a neighborhood shootout in Nokomis were carrying guns when an argument ensued. The man who instigated the shootout was the only person injured by gunfire. He was arrested for pointing his realistic-looking pellet gun at two other men who returned fire with real guns.
The suspect was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill.
A PGT employee was shot twice in February. The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. on a Tuesday in the PGT Innovations parking lot on Technology Drive off Knights Trail Road while the employee was on a break sitting in his vehicle.
The suspect was dressed in all black wearing a hoodie. Reportedly, words were exchanged. The employee, who was not named, was hit twice in the leg but recovered. The victim said he did not know the suspect. No arrest has been made.
Cold case solved
In December, the Venice Police Department held a rare press conference to announce the arrest of a suspect in a decades-old armed rape case.
Genetic crime solvers say they cracked the case of a suspected serial rapist who they believe committed armed rape in Venice and elsewhere in 1996 and 1998.
The 61-year-old suspect, from Michigan, at one time lived in Nokomis. He is suspected in several armed sexual assaults in 1998, including one in Venice and one in Indian Rocks Beach in which the suspect’s DNA was recovered.
DNA collected at the Venice scene in January 1998 was later linked to the DNA from the rape in Indian Rocks Beach in Pinellas County in October of that same year.
The suspect was only recently identified with the assistance of the a Genetic Genealogy Unit from Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Major drug bust
In May, the Venice Police Department announced one of the largest designer drug busts in the agency’s history.
Detectives recovered $61,000 in cash found in a Capri Isles Boulevard apartment. In addition to the money, there was a huge quantity of designer drugs and marijuana confiscated. Police said it was the diversity of designer drugs that made it so unique.
