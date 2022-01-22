SARASOTA — Luz Corcuera, the executive director of UnidosNow, has certainly seen how the digital divide has affected local Hispanic and Latino communities.
Some families only have one device to share among the entire family, making internet access a struggle. Others actively search out areas that offer free internet access, Corcuera said.
In an effort to help bridge the digital gap for low-income Hispanic and Latino communities in Sarasota and Manatee counties, UnidosNow launched the free Digital Navigator initiative.
While based in the North Sarasota County, Corcuera said the organization’s services extend throughout the county and have some students in North Port who use the different programs.
“We realized it was such a huge divide,” Corcuera said.
UnidosNow is a nonprofit organization based in Sarasota that helps elevate the quality of life of the Hispanic and Latino community through education, integration and civic engagement.
With several different programs already in place, UnidosNow realized the large gap in internet access especially through the pandemic when most things moved online.
“The digital divide has been something we have all seen dramatically exposed,” Corcuera said.
Through help from the Patterson Foundation, the organization was able to launch a pilot program for the new Digital Navigator initiative.
“It has been really successful,” Corcuera said.
The program uses trained digital navigators to help families obtain equal access to online information and opportunities.
Digital navigators will guide families on how to navigate finding affordable rates for internet access, which would help improve finding quality job opportunities and “support the kids,” Corcuera said.
Through a $25,000 grant from the Knight Donor Advised Fund and Bradenton COVID-19 Response Fund of Manatee Community Foundation, UnidosNow will be able to recruit and train four new bilingual digital navigators.
These digital navigators will be parents from previous programs at UnidosNow who have “become very active in trying to assist their peers.”
Corcuera mentioned the navigators teaching their peers makes it easier since the families will see it as someone from their own neighborhood.
“I think this program is really needed,” she said.
The initiative will assist at least 50 families with obtaining digital connectivity, devices, skills and support.
The well-informed navigators will also help with any language barriers people run into when looking for internet and help them obtain the best rates.
The initiative is free, offers bilingual services, and is available to any Hispanic and Latino families in Sarasota or Manatee counties.
For more information on UnidosNow and its programs, visit unidosnow.org
