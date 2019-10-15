SARASOTA — If you’re among the nearly 500,000 Floridians with a suspended driver license, Operation Green Light may be for you.
During the driver license reinstatement event, in Sarasota County the usual 25% collection agency fee will be waived and monthly payment plans will be available.
The clerk of court in Sarasota County will offer extended service hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 18, at both office locations, the Robert L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, and the Historic Courthouse in Sarasota, 2000 Main St.
Statewide, 62 clerks will be participating in the program, which will now be held annually.
A ticket must be paid in the county in which it was issued, so drivers with tickets in more than one county may be able to use the program in each one.
For more information about the Sarasota event, visit: SarasotaClerk.com. For a list of events statewide, visit: FlClerks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.