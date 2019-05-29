Photos taken Tuesday morning of progress at the Venice Municipal Fishing Pier were posted on the City of Venice Facebook page.
The rehabilitation includes removal and replacement of all the deck and railing material with longer-lasting IPE wood, replacement of the pole lighting fixtures with sea turtle-friendly under handrail lights, and related improvements.
It should solve another problem, too. City staff say the way the decking is installed, there will no longer be a need to purchase and install netting underneath the pier to keep birds, mostly doves, from nesting. Previous netting cost in the neighborhood of $80,000 and had to be replaced at least once. Fishermen were constantly hanging up their hooks on the netting.
The estimated 90-day project got underway May 13.
