A sign on the west side of the city’s Cultural Campus has been installed to mark the future home of Old Betsy, Venice’s first fire engine. It provided the backdrop for Lions Club President Paddy Padmanabhan to present Earl Midlam with a check for $1,700 for a bench sponsored by the club. Dennis Taylor, one of the engine’s caretakers, Mayor Ron Feinsod, Vice Mayor Nick Pachota and Council members Mitzie Fiedler, Rachel Frank and Jim Boldt were also present.
VENICE — A years-long effort to build a home for the city’s first fire engine could see dirt being turned as soon as this summer.
Both an engineer — Kimley-Horn — and an architect — Mark Beebe — are on board, thanks to $90,000 from the city, which has also committed to put $300,000 in the next fiscal year’s budget toward construction.
But former City Council Member Earl Midlam, who has been driving the project, said he hopes to have money, plans and permits in hand so that work can get underway before Fiscal Year 2023 starts on Oct. 1.
He’s also Old Betsy’s official driver.
Midlam said that nearly 300 people, businesses and organizations have contributed to the effort, led by philanthropist Bill Jervey, who has donated $100,000, and the Kathleen K. Catlin Estate Charitable Trust, which has contributed $55,000.
Numerous current and former City Council members have chipped in, too, he said.
“A lot of people have bought into this,” he said.
The design of the building has been revised from the original concept of a miniature fire station over concerns someone might mistake it for an actual one.
Functionally, it will be a garage but with windows for a view of Old Betsy and related displays.
It won’t have restrooms, so there’s no need to have water on site, and it will use so little power that Kimley-Horn said installing a solar panel wouldn’t be cost-effective, Midlam said.
Roll-up doors at either end will allow him to drive the engine in and out rather than backing it in. A door on the back of the building will provide access without needing to put up one of the garage doors.
Benches will provide seating for visitors. Several have been “purchased” by people and organizations that will have a plaque installed recognizing their donation.
The structure will be built on the Cultural Campus near the Venice Museum but situated so that it doesn’t take up any parking places.
Midlam said he’ll likely start Old Betsy up once a month or so for a short drive, and he’ll take her to events as long as possible, with the help of other drivers.
The time is coming, though, when the nearly 100-year-old vehicle will just need to be parked, he said.
