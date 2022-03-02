Sam Agarwal, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.A.S.C.R.S., a nationally recognized colon and rectal surgeon and pioneer in single-incision robotic surgery, has joined Sarasota Memorial Health Care System as the head of its new Division of Colon & Rectal Surgery.
Trained in minimally invasive advanced rectal cancer management, colon and rectal surgery and trauma/critical care surgery, Agarwal specializes in the advanced surgical treatment of rectal and colon cancers, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.
Under Agarwal, the hospital will offer a number of new and expanded treatment options previously unavailable in the region, including robotic, laparoscopic, single-incision, colostomy-sparing and no-incision transanal surgical techniques for colorectal conditions.
Agarwal previously led the robotic colorectal surgery team at Cleveland Clinic Florida and served on the clinical teaching faculty.
He also co-developed the robotic colorectal surgery program at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and later served as the chief of Colon and Rectal Surgery and chief of Robotic Surgery at West Virginia University.
After earning his medical degree from West Virginia University in 2000, Agarwal completed his general surgery residency at West Virginia University-Charleston in 2005.
He also completed advanced training fellowships in three subspecialties: colorectal surgery at Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri; minimally invasive advanced rectal cancer management at Lankenau Medical Center and Research Institute/Marks Colorectal in Philadelphia; and trauma surgery/surgical critical care at University of California, San Diego.
He’s triple board certified in colon and rectal surgery by the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery; general surgery by the American Board of Surgery; and surgical critical care by the American Board of Surgery.
His practice, First Physicians Group Colon and Rectal Surgery, is located in Waldemere Medical Plaza, 1921 Waldemere St., Suite 401, Sarasota. For information or to schedule an appointment, call 941-262-1400.
