VENICE — A 2-acre parcel the city donated to Habitat For Humanity South Sarasota County could net the agency $1 million if a buyer is found.
The agency is required to build affordable housing on the land at 749 Knights Trail Road or return it to the city but can’t build until infrastructure is put in place by the owner of an adjoining parcel. There are currently no plans for that to happen.
So Habitat asked the city to release it from the obligation to build so it can sell the land and use the proceeds to build elsewhere in the city.
Habitat Chief Operating Officer Mike Sollitto had said real estate professionals put its market value in the $600,000-$700,000 range, though no appraisal has been done.
The city hasn’t done one either, but a comparative market analysis by Ian Black Realtors shows a market value will be between $12 and $14 per square foot, for 85,213 square feet of property, equaling between $1,000,000 and $1,200,000 total, according to a Feb. 28 memo to the Council from Assistant City Manager James Clinch.
The Council had directed City Manager Ed Lavallee to consider whether the city might have a need for the land in the future. An inquiry among department directors generated “minimal response,” the memo states, noting the city just acquired a 5-acre parcel 0.4 miles away for a park.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez has confirmed that a buyer wouldn’t be bound by the restrictions put on Habitat, it states.
“Considering the high market value of the property, it is unlikely the site would be a viable opportunity for affordable housing without significant subsidy or incentive,” it states.
Clinch concludes his memo by asking the Council authorize staff to negotiate an agreement with Habitat to allow for the sale of the property, with proceeds to be dedicated to creating affordable housing within the city limits.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Consider the charter amendment language proposed to be put to referendum in November and resolutions on Council meeting attendance and the execution of documents.
• Vote on an ordinance incorporating the annual update of on development activity in mixed-use future land use categories into the comprehensive plan.
• Discuss amending the city code to limit use of docks adjacent to the ramp area at Higel Marine Park Boat Ramp and Venice Marina Park Boat may to no more than 20 minutes; eliminating temporary mooring between 6 a.m. and midnight; and banning the use of a dock parking lot to conduct mechanical repairs.
• Consider a resolution putting the scheduling of the use of meeting rooms at City Hall in the city manager’s control.
• Proclaim March 8, 2022, as “Arbor Day.”
• Recognize City Manager Ed Lavallee and Assistant City Manager James Clinch for 10 years of service.
• Appoint Student Member Paxton Barrick to the Environmental Advisory Board.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The full agenda, with instructions on connecting to the meeting, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
