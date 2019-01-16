The Venice Planning Commission this week recommended approval of new rules that would allow large scale projects to begin certain land clearing operations before a full scale project review had been completed by the city.
The proposed rules would allow non-residential development projects, like hospitals, to get permits for silt fencing, clearing and grubbing, and grading, even sinking deep foundations for high rises, prior to completion of a formal review.
The reviews typically take four months to complete elsewhere. But in Venice, where growth is booming, it can take up to eight months.
Jim Whaley, representing Sarasota Memorial Hospital, said it could shave off a year for its Venice project to get underway. SMH is seeking to build a hospital on Laurel Road at I-75.
The “advance” permits could also be obtained by residential subdivision development projects for their silt fence, clearing and grubbing, and grading permits.
Community Services Director Jeff Shrum said staff are thinking outside the box to come up with solutions to solve the permitting delays.
Developers would assume the risk that approvals for deep foundations, for example, even if they aren’t approved. In that case, the foundation would need to be dug up. The proposed rules — a proposed text amendment to the city’s Comprehensive Plan — also require an additional bond to prove developers will have the funds if the permit sought doesn’t come through and the developer has to “undo” early land clearing actions.
Commission Chair Barry Snyder at first suggested adopting an alternative variance process, but Shrum said that would still take time to get through and wouldn’t solve the delay issue.
Snyder also suggested adding a sunset provision in case the change in early prep site permit rules has unintended consequences, but it wasn’t adopted.
Dissenter Jerry Towery said the proposal bothered him.
“It reminds me of the cliche, it’s easier to forgive than get permission. I worry this will put more pressure on us to approve their (projects)” that have already begun, Towery said.
“I don’t think that’s a good idea,” said Commissioner Shaun Graser, the other dissenting vote.
Others felt the rules were narrowly written to accommodate hospitals or hotels only, proposals that don’t come up that often.
The recommendation goes next to Venice City Council for its consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.