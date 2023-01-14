Joe Gruters

Sen. Joe Gruters

 SUN FILE PHOTO

SARASOTA — For the second time since the single-member districts provision was added to the Sarasota County Charter, supporters of the measure may be called upon to defend it.

James Buchanan

James Buchanan

Near the end of the annual local delegation meeting in Sarasota Thursday, Rep. James Buchanan, alluding to conversations he’d had with Sen. Joe Gruters, raised the idea of expanding the number of county commissioners from five to seven.


Email: barbara

richardson996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments