Brennan Asplen

Sarasota County School Superintendent Brennan Asplen speaks during a school board meeting in August where board members were setting mandated mask policies in place.

 Photo provided

SARASOTA — A measure introduced in the Florida House would deprive Sarasota County Schools of $12 million in funding if it clears the legislature’s appropriations process.

Introduced by Rep. Randy Fine, the amendment, which he calls the Putting Parents First Adjustment Act, seeks to strip funding from the 12 school districts across the state, including Sarasota County.

The dozen schools bucked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ orders in 2021 forbidding the districts from requiring that students wear masks while attending school.

Meeting in a special session last fall, the legislature codified those orders, making them state laws.

Perceived by opponents as punishment against the 12 districts, the measure, nearly $200 million collectively, would target the pay of administrators.

“Anybody working here at the Landings that’s not in a school could be potentially on the chopping block,” Sarasota County Schools Board member Jane Goodwin told WWSB.

Fine sees it differently, arguing the school districts “acted illegally,” according to published reports.

A similar measure has not yet been introduced in the Florida Senate.

Sen. Joe Gruters, chair of the Florida Republican Party who represents Sarasota County, is opposed to the reduction, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

It is unclear if Fine’s idea will survive the state budgeting process.

The Florida House Appropriations Committee passed the measure Wednesday.

Rep. Michael Grant, of Port Charlotte, a Republican, voted with the majority.

Each chamber of the Florida Legislature has passed a budget to fund government for the next year.

A conference committee has been appointed to iron out the differences between the two budgets, and those negotiators would have to agree to include Fine’s proposal.

Email: barbararichardson996@gmail.com

