featured topical Proposal would strip $12 million from Sarasota County Schools Bill aimed at 12 districts that opposed Gov. DeSantis’ orders forbidding mask requirement for students By BARB RICHARDSON Sun Correspondent Feb 12, 2022 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sarasota County School Superintendent Brennan Asplen speaks during a school board meeting in August where board members were setting mandated mask policies in place. Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SARASOTA — A measure introduced in the Florida House would deprive Sarasota County Schools of $12 million in funding if it clears the legislature’s appropriations process.Introduced by Rep. Randy Fine, the amendment, which he calls the Putting Parents First Adjustment Act, seeks to strip funding from the 12 school districts across the state, including Sarasota County.The dozen schools bucked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ orders in 2021 forbidding the districts from requiring that students wear masks while attending school.Meeting in a special session last fall, the legislature codified those orders, making them state laws.Perceived by opponents as punishment against the 12 districts, the measure, nearly $200 million collectively, would target the pay of administrators.“Anybody working here at the Landings that’s not in a school could be potentially on the chopping block,” Sarasota County Schools Board member Jane Goodwin told WWSB.Fine sees it differently, arguing the school districts “acted illegally,” according to published reports.A similar measure has not yet been introduced in the Florida Senate.Sen. Joe Gruters, chair of the Florida Republican Party who represents Sarasota County, is opposed to the reduction, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.It is unclear if Fine’s idea will survive the state budgeting process.The Florida House Appropriations Committee passed the measure Wednesday.Rep. Michael Grant, of Port Charlotte, a Republican, voted with the majority.Each chamber of the Florida Legislature has passed a budget to fund government for the next year.A conference committee has been appointed to iron out the differences between the two budgets, and those negotiators would have to agree to include Fine’s proposal. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: barbararichardson996@gmail.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Lennar sells Venetian Golf Club Venice woman among three killed in crash C-130 spotted in skies over Venice People staying for a month at new Venice Marriott A 60-year-old Venice consignment shop Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lennar sells Venetian Golf Club Venice woman among three killed in crash C-130 spotted in skies over Venice People staying for a month at new Venice Marriott A 60-year-old Venice consignment shop Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.