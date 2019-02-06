Attorney Jeff Boone asked the Venice Planning Commission Tuesday what they thought of preliminary plans to develop 300 acres in North Venice.
And they told him during a prehearing conference in which no decisions were sought or made.
Representing several companies, Boone presented a draft binding master plan for the GCCF Planned Unit Development (PUD), which would be a combination of the land that made up the former Gulf Coast Community Foundation project known as The Bridges and an approved PUD called Villa Paradiso.
The land is east of I-75 and west of Jacaranda Boulevard, between Border Road to the south and Laurel Road to the north. The southwest portion of the planned PUD actually abuts the interstate.
Together, the two developments were previously approved for 1,794 residences, Boone said. The new plan is to develop no more than 1,300, possibly less.
Pat Neal, one of the principals behind the project, has brought all his Venice-area projects in at a lower density than they were approved for, he said.
Residential units would include single-family homes, paired villas and multi-family homes and possibly assisted-living facilities, depending on the market when development begins, Boone said.
The earlier approval also included 160,000 square feet of nonresidential uses but Boone said there’s no commercial component in the GCCF PUD.
Commissioner Janis Fawn asked whether some portion of the dwellings — perhaps 5 percent — could be set aside as workforce housing. More-affordable housing had been a significant component of The Bridges until “2008 came along and made it not feasible,” she said.
Boone said it would be considered.
Commissioner Dick Hale asked whether there would be an internal road connecting Border Road and Laurel Road. Boone said there would, but planner Jim Collins, of Boone’s firm, later added that it would be a private road because the development is planned to be gated.
“I think you’ll get a comment back on that one,” Commission Chair Barry Snyder said.
Several of the commissioners had common requests: bigger lots; wider roads; sidewalks on both sides of the road; larger setbacks; lower heights.
Commissioner Shaun Graser also noted that only a 5-foot setback was proposed for lots along I-75. He reminded Boone that noise from the interstate was a factor in the denial of a rezoning for the Murphy Oaks project, which Boone had opposed on behalf of Fox Lea Farms.
“I don’t think they want to hear all that noise,” Graser said about prospective home buyers.
Several commissioners also noted that the draft plan wasn’t as detailed as the ones they typically review.
Snyder remarked that it was one of the “least descriptive” he’d seen while on the Commission “and I’m being generous here.”
Boone reminded the commissioners that the project will need several more approvals before development can begin, so they’ll have more chances to critique it.
Noting the potential conflict between some of the Commission’s objectives — bigger lots vs. wider roads and two sidewalks, Boone said all of their comments would be relayed to his clients.
“I don’t think we can do everything everybody wants,” he said, but an effort would be made to accommodate the Commissions’ suggestions in the context of what the developers want to do.
