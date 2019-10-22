VENICE — The four-year-long saga of the proposed Murphy Oaks development ended Tuesday.
At least it did at the City Council level.
The consensus among the council members who voted 6-1 to reject its rezoning petition seemed to be that however the vote went, the next stop would be in court.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler voted against the motion, disagreeing with her colleagues, who all said they found the proposed development to be incompatible with Fox Lea’s equestrian facility.
Even Fox Lea acknowledged the property is going to be developed, she said.
“We’re going to have to do this again,” she said. “We may not have such a good plan the next time around.”
The inability of the two sides to resolve all their differences likely doomed the project. They had been given one last chance last month to come to terms but arrived at the meeting with four issues still in dispute and developer Herb Lawson’s attorney saying he couldn’t agree to three of them.
All three related to the southern part of Murphy Oaks’ 40 acre parcel, where Fox Lea wanted two buffers totaling nearly 320 feet or, if there were only one buffer, a ban on swimming pools on the lots closest to Fox Lea.
It also wanted a berm and a fence built closer to the homes rather than near the property line.
Lawson said the larger buffer would mean a loss of about 20 lots. He had previously agreed to reduce the density of the development from 105 units to 85 and had translated that into larger lots, which would have been a selling point.
Accommodating the extra buffer space would mean downsizing the lots again to be able to get back to 85 home sites, he said.
Swimming pools were a must for marketing as well, he said.
He gave in to Fox Lea’s insistence on using the plan created by its expert to monitor onsite water levels during the dewatering of the Murphy Oaks land.
But despite that concession the sides were still far enough apart that Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said he felt as though the City Council was being asked to “fit a square peg into a round hole.”
An earlier version of the project had come to the council with 16 stipulations, Mayor John Holic said. The council told Lawson to come back with a planned unit development, expecting that change in format would eliminate the stipulations.
Instead, it had more. More than one council member wondered how they would be enforced if the project were approved.
So did Dick Longo, representing the Sawgrass community across Auburn Road.
“Who does Fox Lea Farms call if there’s a violation?” he asked.
Council member Chuck Newsom saw the burden on Fox Lea as “death by a thousand paper cuts.”
“This thing will never be compatible,” said Council member Bob Daniels, who made the motion to reject it.
Holic said he would have been willing to approve the rezoning, with the stipulations proposed by Fox Lea, but was comfortable denying it, since that was the motion that was made.
He noted that he had said at the previous meeting that he planned to vote against the project unless the two sides came back with an agreement.
Council member Jeanette Gates said she was struggling to eliminate emotion from her decision-making process, to act only on the facts. In the end, the thought of 85 home sites each regulated by 20 stipulations was too much for her to vote for approval.
Council member Helen Moore made her mind up more easily.
“An exceptional land use — Fox Lea Farms — deserves exceptional protections,” she said. “This should have been just given a merciful death a long time ago.
Lawson has some legal remedies he could resort to but, at a previous council meeting, said he’s never sued a city.
