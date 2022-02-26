Pat Neal is proposing a shopping center for the property in the center of this image, directly south of the entrance to the Venetian Golf & River Club along Laurel Road. Jacaranda Boulevard is to the right.
VENICE — Pat Neal has upset a lot of people in North Venice — many in communities he developed — with a proposal to put a Publix-anchored shopping center at the corner of Laurel Road and Jacaranda Boulevard.
They launched a petition against the project at Change.org seeking 500 signatures, raising the goal to 1,000 Friday after the initial one was met.
Their concerns are many, according to people who have signed the petition and a letter from retired attorney Anthony Pirrotti, a resident of the Venetian Golf & River Club, to city officials.
The entrance to the shopping center is proposed to be directly across Laurel Road from the community’s entrance.
Pirrotti, whose letter states he’s a former member of the Greenburgh, New York, Zoning Board of Appeals, says the proposed shopping center violates several city code provisions as well as a representation by Neal in prior filings with the city that there would be no commercial development in the Milano planned unit development, of which the proposed site is a part.
Neal has submitted paperwork to the city to amend the PUD. His attorney, Jeff Boone, wasn’t available for comment Friday.
Opponents cite a laundry list of concerns, including an increase in traffic; the presence of other Publix stores nearby; environmental sensitivity of the site; noise and light pollution; and a lack of compatibility with existing uses in the area.
“This shopping center is not in the best interests of the Venetian Golf and River Club. Mr Neal had already overbuilt this area and now he wants to destroy our way of life. Traffic, noise, pollution, further disruption of wildlife. We must band together to fight this atrocity!” Cynthia Greene wrote.
“The current wetlands where iconic Florida birds forage will be plowed under for a parking lot. There has been a noticeable decrease in wildlife since the Neal Communities have built Milano, Cielo, Aria and Vicenza. We absolutely do not want a commercial center in front of our community (VGRC)!” wrote Donna Springel.
Neal initially presented the project at a neighborhood meeting in January. Another one is scheduled for Tuesday evening.
The project, which may undergo revisions during the approval process, must be considered by the Planning Commission, which would make a recommendation to the City Council, and then by the Council itself.
