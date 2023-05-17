SARASOTA — Prosecutors are standing by their sentencing calculation following David Chang's no contest plea.
Chang, 66, recently pleaded no contest to charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash and tampering with physical evidence, in connection with the death of 13-year-old Pine View student Lilly Glaubach in August.
The prosecutors want Chang to get a 15-year sentence but his defense is asking for 36 months of home confinement.
He was originally scheduled to be sentenced Friday. Court records now indicate the hearing has been continued to Aug. 31.
After his plea, Chang's attorneys filed a motion for an evidentiary hearing to determine his sentence calculation.
The motion stipulates that neither charge Chang has pleaded to stems from being responsible for Glaubach's death — only that he fled the scene of a crash involving a death and attempted to conceal evidence by visiting an auto body shop for his car.
As such, according to Chang's attorney, Peter Aiken, it would be inappropriate for prosecutors to assign "death points" in the calculation for his sentence.
Joshua Wertheim, the assistant state attorney assigned to the case, strongly argued against the motion in his response filed Tuesday.
"The evidence is uncontested, undisputed, and unrefuted that David Chang was speeding and not paying attention, when he drove into the crosswalk ... and barreled into (the victim) on her bike," the response read.
Wertheim noted in his response that Aiken referred to a 2008 Florida Supreme Court case, Sims v. State, for the definition of what offenses can earn death points.
However, he went on to stay that in response to the court's decision, Florida passed a new law in 2009 that explicitly changed the definition.
The law, cited by Wertheim, notes convictions for crashes involving deaths where the court found the defendant liable for the crash should include death/victim injury points for sentencing guidelines.
"The fact that the Defense continues to cite to Sims when that case and thus its holding no longer apply is concerning," the response read, adding other defense attorneys have allegedly made similar arguments before.
Wertheim argued Chang could challenge the validity of the score at the sentencing hearing, while an evidentiary hearing could "open the floodgates" for many more defendants to challenge the points system.
Lilly Glaubach's family had previously written to the court, recommending incarceration of a considerable length to keep Chang from posing a traffic risk to others.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.