VENICE - Around 50 people protested Monday afternoon in front of Venice City Hall in opposition to negative campaign mailers they'd received.
Three seats on the seven-member City Council, including the mayor's seat, are open.
Recent campaign flyers painted one candidate, running for mayor, as a liberal pushing the anti-Trump agenda, and another as having "crazy ideas" for believing in forensic astrology and studying the correlation between the stock market and "planetary influences."
Both were financed by a Tallahassee Political Action Committee.
"It's about the money in local elections," said Tom Mehan, a county resident, holding an enlarged fake $100 bill with School Board Member Eric Robinson's name and image on it with the heading, "Stop messing with our elections. Get dark money out of Venice."
Robinson, an accountant, said he helps move funds into campaigns throughout the state - generally to conservative candidates - but not in any of the Venice elections this year, he said.
That didn't seem to bother the protesters. They decried dark money, funds funneled into the local election from outside the area, and the current County Commission's attempt to redistrict.
"Fair elections," the crowd chanted as motorists passed.
Later the protest moved in front of Robinson's place of employment, which is across from City Hall.
Other candidates have criticized the Democratic Party's involvement in those same elections.
