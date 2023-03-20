Steven Cantone

Steve Cantone, who told the Sarasota Memorial Public Hospital Board “I’m what you would call a conspiracy theorist,” said that when he’d recently had heart surgery, the hospital worked with him to make sure that if he needed a blood transfusion, he wouldn’t get any “vaccinated” blood.

 SUN PHOTO BY BOB MUDGE

SARASOTA — The Sarasota Memorial Public Hospital Board heard still more demands for an independent investigation into the hospital’s COVID-19 response Monday - but gave no indication it’s interested in authorizing one.

The public comment portion of the board’s meeting again took place in a nearly full auditorium, including many of the participants in a morning press conference labeled “United for Transparency” by organizers.


