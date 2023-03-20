Steve Cantone, who told the Sarasota Memorial Public Hospital Board “I’m what you would call a conspiracy theorist,” said that when he’d recently had heart surgery, the hospital worked with him to make sure that if he needed a blood transfusion, he wouldn’t get any “vaccinated” blood.
SARASOTA — The Sarasota Memorial Public Hospital Board heard still more demands for an independent investigation into the hospital’s COVID-19 response Monday - but gave no indication it’s interested in authorizing one.
The public comment portion of the board’s meeting again took place in a nearly full auditorium, including many of the participants in a morning press conference labeled “United for Transparency” by organizers.
At least 15 of them also spoke at the meeting to criticize the internal report the hospital prepared and the board approved last month, calling it a "cover-up."
Many of them had addressed the board at that meeting as well, and a few said it could expect to see them again in the future, unless their demand for an independent investigation were met.
“We’re not going anywhere,” Michelle Posey said. “As long as you take my tax money, you’re going to hear my voice, loud and strong.”
SMH has taxing authority, as a public hospital. Melissa Bakondy had raised the prospect of the hospital losing that power during the news conference but didn’t mention it to the board.
A number of other speakers at the board expressed concern at the possibility, however.
Former SMH CEO Gwen McKenzie said that to her, “privatize” implies a sale. There would be no more public decision-making if a private company took it over, she said.
Board Member Victor Rohe acknowledged the privatization idea had been floated but said no board member supports it.
“This hospital’s not going to be privatized,” he said.
The use of remdesivir remained a target of criticism, with several speakers alleging it’s ineffective at best and potentially fatal at worst. The same claims were made about the vaccines.
Dr. Sheri Weinstein, an internist and SMH staff member for 22 years, claimed that hospital admissions and deaths went up after the vaccines were introduced, and doctors were told not to administer anything other than remdesivir because the hospital was being paid to use it.
Weinstein and Dr. Joe Chirillo, who ran unsuccessfully for the hospital board last year, both touted the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, which they said they had been used to treat hundreds of patients.
But it wasn’t used, they said, because it wasn’t part of the protocol SMH was given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Board Chair Tramm Hudson said the hospital’s pharmacy had filled more than 150 prescriptions for ivermectin during the pandemic, for 41 patients.
Vice Chair Brad Baker said Chief Medical Officer James Fiorica confirmed for him doctors were free to prescribe the treatment they wanted for COVID patients.
Several speakers came from outside the area or out of state and offered some of the more extreme comments.
Michelle Utter, who claimed she was injured by the Pfizer vaccine, called the vaccines “biochemical warfare … made for depopulation, and we all know it.”
Josh Yoder, an airline pilot, claimed hundreds of pilots have been vaccine injured and believed some have died in the cockpit from being vaccinated.
But some critics sounded a more conciliatory tone.
Tanya Parus said that the name-calling has to stop.
“Maybe we just don’t understand what you guys are going through,” she told the board. “Maybe you don’t understand what we’re going through.”
Barbara Vaughn said threats against board members and hospital staff after the report was approved and released were unacceptable. Controversy brings out “the crazies” on both sides, she said.
“We just want a report we can believe in,” she said.
Hudson said there were issues during the pandemic that SMH could control and issues it couldn’t. In response to claims its motivation had been profit, he pointed out it had spent “an incredible amount of money” on COVID treatment.
And he promised Cynthia Shrock that he’d make sure she got a meeting with whoever she wants to discuss the treatment her husband received. She said she would take Hudson up on his offer.
At the news conference, she had said that her previously healthy husband had been “killed” because SMH was treating him for COVID when he also had suffered a heart attack.
That wasn’t revealed until his medical records were reviewed after his death, she said.
“Every one of you knows I have valid questions,” she said to the board.
