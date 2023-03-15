VENICE — The public is invited to participate in the SPARCCle on the Links Golf Tournament, set for 11 a.m. on April 20.
The event, hosted by Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, is set for the Plantation Golf and Country Club.
The event includes competitions for hole in one, hole in one, longest drive, closest to pin and putting.
“It is a great community event and a great way to get outside and support SPARCC,” said Jessica Hays, the SPARCC president and CEO.
There will be a 50/50 drawing and a gift auction. A box lunch and snacks will be offered.
All proceeds will support SPARCC’s free and confidential programs and services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
For more information on registration or sponsorships, please visit:
sparcc.net/events
