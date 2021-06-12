Pulse vigil held, Pride Month marked

SARASOTA — Pride Month, the Pulse massacre anniversary and denying of bridge lighting to honor the LGBTQ community intersected to inspire a Saturday march and vigil in Sarasota.
Saturday marked five years since a gunman shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, a club that catered to the LGBTQ community. More than 50 others suffered injuries before the gunman was shot and killed.
“The Pulse massacre was the most horrific thing to happen in the LGBTQ community,” said Arthur Boyce, a vice president for Project Pride. “We want to make sure they are not forgotten.”
Boyce said after the slayings, people said there would be change with gun laws, but none transpired.
Members and allies of the LGBTQ community gathered earlier Saturday in Sarasota in front of the Westin, remembering Pulse, protesting the bridge lighting and honoring Pride Month.
“We’re talking about how the community is accepting and kind,” said Katy Adams, of Sarasota. “It’s OK to be who you are and be proud of it.”
Not all were pleased with the gathering.
“Why doesn’t the military get a month?” a man screamed as he drove by.
But those in attendance continued chanting for LGBTQ rights.
“I came to support my friends,” Mitsi Ito said. “I think inclusion is important,” saying equality and kindness are important.
Other groups at the march said they were there to push for transgender rights and push back against Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“Here to show support and fight for LGBTQ liberation,” said Peyton Hoey, of Osprey.
They also spoke of the state’s refusal to light up three bridges with a rainbow scheme to mark Pride Month.
“I was upset that they didn’t light it,” Alexis Brogdon said.
The Florida’s Department of Transportation initial told the Jacksonville Times-Union the rainbow lighting was “out of compliance” with permitting.
“It felt like a statement,” Adams said.
Sarasota and St. Pete sought OKs for similar lighting — both denied. Officials said new lights for the St. Pete Sunshine Skyway Bridge was incapable of the rainbow lights. The Harvey Milk Festival organization, based in Sarasota, said in a social media post they were told the Ringling Bridge lights would also not be capable of lighting a rainbow.
Traci Lipton, of Sarasota, was among the Saturday march organizers.
“I don’t care what excuse they are giving,” Lipton said about the bridge not lighting up.
The state reversed its decision for a Jacksonville bridge after the community reacted, according to the Associated Press.
“What happened with the bridge was just a small attack in a series against LGBTQ,” said Ali Abdel-Qader, of Sarasota.
On their social media, the Harvey Milk Festival added the hashtag: HonorThemWithAction, referring to Pulse victims and others affected.
Boyce said the day and vigil were to celebrate the memory of those killed.
“Uniting to not let them be forgotten,” Boyce said.
