Pulte Homes Company LLC will pay more than $78 million to Florida homeowners after faulty stucco caused cracks and leaks in homes throughout the state.
The settlement was reached after Pulte spent approximately $64 million to repair affected homes, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office. Pulte is required to pay $4.7 million in restitution, which includes out-of-pocket expenses incurred by homeowners due to the construction defects and repair work.
According to Bondi’s office, Pulte did not build the homes up to Florida code and failed to disclose the information to homeowners, denied homeowner repair claims without adequate inspections, and withheld customer deposits in certain instances.
In a statement from Pulte, the company has agreed to the settlement to prevent any further litigation and plans to continue to respond to claims. The statement does not include what led to the faulty stucco work in the homes in Florida.
The issues with Pulte began in 2016 when authorities out of Orlando alerted Bondi’s office to the stucco issue in town homes built by Pulte in Windermere, The Orlando Sentinel reported.
Pulte Homes Company LLC is part of Atlanta-based Pulte Homes Group and has some 65 communities across Florida — several homes built by the company are in Lakewood Ranch and Babcock Ranch.
Pulte also has homes in Florida under three other brands, Centex, DelWebb and DiVosta. The settlement does include the homes built under these brands.
DiVosta is the builder for IslandWalk in the West Villages and has built homes in Palmer Ranch and Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota.
The settlement directs Pulte to repair the homes and compensate homeowners who have been affected by the poor stucco work and any damages caused. Pulte will repair brand new homes up to two years as of July 1, 2018 with a 1/16-inch or greater excessive stucco cracking and paint area.
Pulte is also required to seal any other opening that may allow water intrusion, according to the settlement. Homes between two years and 10 years as of July 1, and have an exterior crack over the wood frame that is 1/8 inch or greater Pulte will repair and repaint.
Pulte will not have to repair homes that have not been continuously occupied since July 1 or homes that are between five and two years old that have not been repainted. Pulte also has to pay for a third-party inspector for the repaired homes to make sure they are up to code.
Homes older than 10 years as of July 1 are not included in the settlement and do not need to be repaired.
Pulte will have 30 days to begin to resolve settlement repair claims and will need to provide Bondi’s office with quarterly reports.
Homeowners who believe they may have faulty stucco work can reach out to Pulte by calling 888-898-9712 or by emailing sflcustomerservice@pulte.com.
