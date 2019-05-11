VNfooddrive051119a

A mail bin at the Venice Post Office was already full of donated nonperishable food items on Friday. The official Letter Carriers Stop the Hunger campaign is today, Saturday. Leave your food items out by the mailbox as early as possible.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Today, Saturday, May 11, is the day letter carriers all over the nation, and their helpers, collect your nonperishable food donations for the annual Stamp Out Hunger! campaign.

Try to set a bag or box out early today, preferably by 10 a.m., so volunteers with food drive posters on their vehicles can pick the food up. If you’re late, no worries. Your letter carrier will pick it up on his or her regular route.

The food donations in Venice will be transported to the Salvation Army, where the goods are sorted and divided among pantries such as those at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Center of Hope, Venice Nazarene Church and the House of Truth.

This food drive helps the poorest of the poor. Nearly 73 percent of households served by the Feeding America campaign live below the federal poverty level of $12,140, or $20,780 for a family of three.

