The city of Venice regularly racks up national “Best of” awards for places to retire but the one list it hasn’t been able to crack in five years is the one put out by SmartAsset.
There’s some progress on that front this year, though, even as the list has become more diversified.
In 2015, the first year the list was compiled, nine of the top 10 best places to retire were in Florida, according to the online financial services company. For the last three years, however, only three have been and cities in no fewer than six states made the list each year.
Naples has held the top spot three straight years and has never been ranked lower than third.
Venice did make the list of the best places in the state to retire, coming in at No. 8, one spot ahead of Sarasota.
And it ranked 10th nationally — and No. 3 in Florida — in recreational and social opportunities for seniors. The components of that measurement are recreation centers and retirement centers per 1,000 people and seniors as a percentage of the population.
Venice has four times the state average for rec centers and six times the average for retirement centers. The percentage of seniors in the city — 61.1 percent — is three times the state average.
Venice was ninth in the state and 18th nationwide in the first report and has seen its national ranking climb from 17th to 12th to 10th over the last three years.
In making its rankings, SmartAsset also considers the tax burden — Venice’s is 14.6 percent, the same as the county’s and the state’s, compared to 16.2 percent nationally — and the availability of healthcare.
The city has 6.7 doctors offices per 1,000 people, triple the county number (2.2) and eight times the national figure (0.8).
Venice was edged out for second place in the state by Sun City Center, a retirement community in southern Hillsborough County. They both trailed far behind Naples, however.
The Collier County city set the state benchmark in doctors offices, rec centers and retirement centers and ranked high nationally in all three.
Cumming, Georgia, a small city in the Atlanta metropolitan area, ranked second nationally behind Naples for the third year in a row.
Visit: SmartAsset.com.
