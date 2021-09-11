Despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Venice Area Quilters Guild continue to support the needs of their community partners.
By working in their own homes and safely in small groups, guild members, who are residents of Venice, Englewood, North Port, Nokomis, Osprey and Sarasota, ensure that VAQG maintains its strong tradition of community service.
During the months spanning June 2020 to August 2021, VAQG members made and donated over 650 quilts to local organizations such as Children First, Tidewell Hospice, Our Mother’s House, Guardian ad Litem and veteran’s groups.
Responding to the shortage of personal protective device supplies early in the COVID-19 pandemic, VAQG members sewed more than 500 washable, reusable face masks for local hospitals, clinics, medical offices, the Visiting Nurses Association and senior living facilities.
This year, VAQG also added a new project: designing and making care bags containing “Hearts Full of Love” heart-shaped pillows for women and men facing breast cancer surgery.
The quilt show, currently scheduled for March 5-6, 2022 at the Venice Community Center, helps fulfil another part of the group’s mission statement: sharing the knowledge and appreciation of the art of quilting. Additional fundraising events throughout the year enable VAQG to also support the South County Food Bank, Toys for Tots, and other local charities.
VAQG’s members are quilters of all skill levels from beginner to professional, with interests as varied as their experience. For more information about the guild, quilting classes and workshop opportunities, or the upcoming quilt show, visit: www.vaqg.org
