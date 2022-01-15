VENICE — In 2018, Rachel Frank and her husband, Atticus, had jobs they loved in Memphis, Tennessee, a city they loved and were very involved in.
But when they asked themselves if that was where they wanted to raise their children … it wasn’t.
So they moved to Venice, where she had grown up and her family had a business she could join.
They had visited during the 10 years they were in Tennessee but the Venice she returned to was quite a bit different from the one she left to attend college.
Growth had boomed in North Venice, she said, while Venice High School, her alma mater, had been replaced completely, with numerous changes in curriculum as well.
And “there were a lot more golf carts,” she said.
Still, “it ended up being a great decision for us,” she said.
Her desire to ensure that her children — daughters Nora and Lucy, and a son on the way — had a childhood like hers is what led her to apply last month to fill a vacancy on the City Council.
She was picked Jan. 6 to complete the second year of Brian Kelly’s three-year term and was at the dais for her first meeting less than a week later.
“I’m trying to beat the learning curve as best I can,” Frank said at the end of the meeting.
Although she hadn’t been an active follower of city government, her education and background gave her some tools she’s finding useful in learning the ropes: a degree in political science from Sewanee: The University of the South; five years in administration at Hutchison School in Memphis, a grades two-12 school for girls where she focused on building relationships with nonprofits; and more than three years with D-R Media & Investments LLC, where she wears two hats: vice president in charge of human resources and president of Sun Events, a concert and event promoter.
She also has a great role model, she said — her mother-in-law, a longtime county mayor in Tennessee, one of only a handful of women mayors among the state’s 95 counties.
She had local ones, too, in her grandparents and parents, who “modeled commitment to community,” she said.
Grandfather Derek Dunn-Rankin bought the Venice Gondolier in 1977 and built the Sun Coast Media Group around it.
“My family stewarded this local media outlet until it was sold in 2018, and prided itself on meeting a community need by providing quality journalism on local issues,” she wrote in her cover letter to the city. “I am inspired by my family’s legacy to step up and get involved in the local community.”
She had already done that by getting active at Grace Community Bible Church and, more recently, joining the boards of Rotary Futures and Family Promise of South Sarasota County.
The latter agency, along with Habitat For Humanity South Sarasota County, are her passion, she said. People she went to high school with are working here but finding it increasing difficult to afford to live here, she said.
Along the same line, she chose the Venice Housing Authority and the Community Action Agency, which advises the County Commission on programs and services for low-income households, as liaison appointments.
It’s her intent to seek election in November, Frank said, but she hasn’t decided whether to run to complete the third year of Kelly’s original term or seek a different seat that would give her a three-year term.
Council Member Joe Neunder is running for County Commission and Vice Mayor Nick Pachota announced Tuesday that he’s running for mayor. Mayor Ron Feinsod hasn’t announced his plans.
It’s far too early to think about whether she might seek higher office some day, Frank said.
“I’d like to see how much of a difference I can make on this level,” she said.
