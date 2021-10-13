Over 50 people crowded the Jervey Library door on Thursday morning in anticipation for the beginning of the Jervey Library Bookstore’s sale.

The Fill-a-Bag for $5 sale took place over three days last week with hundreds of book lovers attending the first day.

People filled up their bags with both old and new books from all different genres.

By the end of the first day on Oct. 7, many of the shelves were already cleared out.

