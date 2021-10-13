Racing for books STAFF REPORT Oct 13, 2021 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTOs PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Over 50 people crowded the Jervey Library door on Thursday morning in anticipation for the beginning of the Jervey Library Bookstore’s sale.The Fill-a-Bag for $5 sale took place over three days last week with hundreds of book lovers attending the first day.People filled up their bags with both old and new books from all different genres.By the end of the first day on Oct. 7, many of the shelves were already cleared out. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Mother allegedly puts gun in kindergartener's backpack Dealing with homeless 'a delicate matter' Cops: Nokomis man arrested for obscene child material Food trucks prospering in the area Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mother allegedly puts gun in kindergartener's backpack Dealing with homeless 'a delicate matter' Cops: Nokomis man arrested for obscene child material Food trucks prospering in the area Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.