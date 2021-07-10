NORTH PORT — Emergency crews Friday plucked Greg and Chantelle Dellapina, their two young children and Noodle, their dog, from the natural moat surrounding their North Port home.

“Couldn’t be here another two days,” Chantelle Dellapina said as invading rainwater threatened her Hackley Road home in the North Port Estates. “Not with two small kids.”

That rescue off Tropicaire Boulevard could define the next few days: moderate showers and thunderstorms are predicted for Saturday and Sunday. And the National Weather Service had issued a flood warning for south Sarasota County that is to stay in effect until 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

A deluge of sheeting water overran sections along the Myakkahatchee Creek, a natural flood basin snaking through North Port, eventually to the Gulf of Mexico.

Emergency workers from Charlotte and Sarasota counties came together in the morning as the Region 6 Strike Force to help out North Port residents.

North Port offered shelter Friday at the Morgan Family Community Center. That option remains through the weekend. The Morgan Center is at 6207 W. Price Blvd.

“We’re keeping an eye on things,” spokesperson Josh Taylor on Friday said. “But it’s anybody’s guess … to some extent.”

City officials in a repurposed Florida Forest Service truck assessed Lady Slipper Avenue and its nearby streets, for instance. Based on positioning and some luck, those roads were dry … or submerged 3 and 4 feet deep.

The water was not standing, however, but slid quickly toward the Myakka River.

While North Port has elaborate canals, sloughs, ditches and retention ponds, millions of gallons of water from DeSoto and Manatee counties will overhelm that system, especially in North Port Estates north of Interstate 75, where stormwater drains don’t exist.


Robert Thompson portrayed a calmness on Friday. His 3.5-acre spread on Buckboard Road had escaped flooding. Neighbors just streets over weren’t as lucky, however, some evacuated by airboat, he said.

After 21 years on Buckboard and one serious flood in the mid-2000s, Thompson considered himself fortunate.

“I’m praying, please don’t let it rain like that again,” he said. “We’d like to be back to our normal life.”

Jessica Foltz, a resident in the unincorporated area between Venice and North Port just off U.S. 41, witnessed flooding late Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon.

“The drainage in the neighborhood is awful,” Foltz said.

Living near the Myakka River, Foltz said their area began flooding late that night. She said the water was shin-to-knee deep, but saw no damage to the neighborhood.

Foltz said flooding typically happens depending on when and how a storm approaches. Usually if it floods, the water goes back down after 12 hours, she said.

She mentioned how much money her neighbors put into their homes as a result of the high waters.

While Foltz tries to plan around the high floods by parking away from the street, she said sometimes she can’t leave for work and must wait until the water lowers.

“It’s frustrating,” Foltz said.

Charlotte, DeSoto monitoring potential flooding

Charlotte and DeSoto counties might not be experiencing the level of flooding that North Port residents have dealt with this week, but local officials are keeping a close eye on it anyway.

"We are monitoring some of our spots (that flood in these situations) but there are not any issues in Charlotte County right now," said Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn. "We are just keeping an eye out."

Dunn went on to say that they are not expecting any issues going forward regarding flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa.

"We're not expecting any additional issues from any of the flooding in North Port," Dunn said. "We had the sheet flow early on from the rain, and that has dissipated."

In DeSoto County, residents who live near Horse Creek and Peace River along State Road 70 are experiencing some flooding, but those levels should be lowering soon.

"We sent out alerts to residents affected," said Rick Christoff, DeSoto emergency management coordinator. "Some areas have been blocked off that are affected by some of the flooding -- boat ramps, park areas and such."

"We’ve contacted the residents in the area of Horse Creek and Peace River just to let them know what we are doing," he continued. "We are monitoring it."

The Horse Creek flooding is on the downside of things, Christoff said.

"It's lowering and the projections continue to have it lowering over the next few days."

Horse Creek was in the minor stage of flood levels around 1 p.m. Friday.

"That goes at 12 feet," Christoff said. "As of 1 p.m. Friday it was about 13.8 feet."

The Peace River's minor flood stage is listed at 11 feet.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, the Peace River was recorded at 11.7 feet.

Christoff said they expect Peace River flood levels to stay steady and then drop.

"It's barely over the minor flood stage and projected to last a couple of days and go down," he said. "We’ve contacted those residents in those areas just to let them know that we are here if they need us and that we continue to monitor the situation."

By Daniel Sutphin, Daily Sun Staff Writer

