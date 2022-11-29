SARASOTA - Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen may want to go politely into his exit from the district today, but some region residents are rallying for him.
The group, Support Our Schools, has set a rally at 4 p.m. today in front of the Sarasota County School Board office, 1960 Landings Blvd., in Sarasota to support the district's leader.
Asplen is facing a choice of resignation or likely being fired from the newly reconstituted School Board - which within the last month had given him glowing reviews.
With two new members joining two other sitting School Board members, there are now four votes available to remove him without cause.
Asplen stated Monday night he was agreeing to a separation agreement with the district.
His exit follows a motion by board member, Karen Rose, recommending the termination of the superintendent’s contract.
"The purpose of the rally will be to protest the naked political power grab of board member Rose and newly sworn-in board members, Tim Enos, Robyn Marinelli, and Bridget Ziegler, in forcing Asplen out of office, despite a Highly Effective rating received during his last evaluation," Support Our Schools stated in an early Tuesday news release.
That evaluation was given Nov. 1.
School Board members Karen Rose and Bridget Ziegler have been joined by Tim Enos and Robyn Marinelli as four conservatives in firm control of the district. Gov. Ron DeSantis came out and endorsed what became known as the ZEM ticket going into the August election.
Support Our Schools is defending Asplen as a leader who came in under tough conditions that quickly became tougher.
"Asplen took over as superintendent after the chaotic dismissal of the previous superintendent, just as the country was plunged into the COVID pandemic," it stated in its news release. "Not only did he navigate the district through distance learning during COVID, but during the recent hurricane, he was responsible for opening several schools as shelters for displaced county residents and quickly repairing and reopening damaged schools."
Sarasota County Schools maintained a longtime effort at being an A-rated school in Florida during this timeframe, it noted.
"He is well-liked by both teachers and administrators, as well as parents in the district," the news release stated. "Support Our Schools believes that there is no basis, other than the blatant politics displayed by this new board, for terminating Dr. Asplen’s contract. This termination without cause will subject the district to the unnecessary chaos of an interim superintendent and the time and expense of a search for a new superintendent."
It believes teachers will be impacted by the ouster and railed against the new makeup of the board and some of its supporters "who have accused our educators of being 'groomers' and 'pedophiles,'" the news release states.
"These charges are often heard at board meetings from supporters of Ziegler, Rose, Enos, and Marinelli, who belong to groups such as the Proud Boys, Moms for Liberty, and Moms for America," it stated. "The Proud Boys figured prominently in the recent campaign efforts of the Ziegler, Enos, and Marinelli campaign team."
The School Board is set to host its meeting at 5 p.m.
"We expect many county residents, including parents, teachers, and administrators to attend the rally and to later speak at the special board meeting," it stated.
