SARASOTA - Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen may want to go politely into his exit from the district today, but some region residents are rallying for him.

The group, Support Our Schools, has set a rally at 4 p.m. today in front of the Sarasota County School Board office, 1960 Landings Blvd., in Sarasota to support the district's leader.


