VENICE — Ramblers Rest RV needs time to heal.
Like most places in Charlotte and South Sarasota counties that accommodate mobile homes, the park did not fare well after Hurricane Ian.
No date was given when repairs at Ramblers Rest are expected to be complete, but some progress has been made.
Hurricane Ian's winds pounded the park, then flooded the resort that wedged between the Myakka River and North River Road, between North Port and Venice. The grounds are now populated with recovery crews.
"The property incurred substantial wind damage from the hurricane and flooding damage from the overflow of the Myakka River, which submerged the water, sewer, and electrical infrastructure, including the pedestals that provide power to the RV sites at the property," said Randy Berman, spokesman for Equity Lifestyles Properties, the resort's parent company.
Flood waters took 10 days to recede. Florida Power & Light crews began restoring power Oct. 17.
In the wake of the hurricane, seasonal visitors were encouraged to find other lodging. Some people decided to remain at the resort.
"Multiple crews have been on site for weeks clearing trees and removing landscaping, storm and other debris from the property," Berman said.
On the Ramblers Rest social media page, Scott Sanders, resort manager, and Natalie Turley, regional manager of Equity Lifestyles Properties, posted an update on Nov. 1 how the recovery was progressing.
• Work began on a "multi-million dollar" repair and upgrade of the electrical infrastructure in the park. Ramblers Rest officials have emailed its customers seven updates on the recovery effort.
• The water and sewer system remained offline while plumbers identified all the leaks, temporarily shut down the water to make needed repairs.
Ramblers Rest primarily serves visitors in recreational vehicles. However, the resort also rents two bedroom cottages and have "park models," individually owned mobile homes on resort lots.
Ramblers management are working with park model and other customers with contacting the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, FEMA and other agencies.
A temporary trailer at the entrance of Ramblers Rest is now serving as an office.
