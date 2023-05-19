VENICE — It's rare that a City Council meeting has to be extended to a second day. It's even rarer to plan that one will.
But Venice City Clerk Kelly Michaels warned the Council last week that next Tuesday's meeting likely won't be concluded that day. Members are already planning to reconvene Wednesday, though a time hasn't been set.
And when the agenda for the May 23 meeting was released Thursday, it was followed by a notice that "larger than normal public interest" in it is expected, for two reasons: a rezoning for Venice Theatre and Council's consideration of a controversial shopping center along Laurel Road.
Both applications have already been before the Planning Commission, which voted 6-0 to recommend approval of the theater's request. It didn't draw a crowd, though there may be one at the June 6 meeting, when its site-and-development plan and height exception request will be on the agenda.
Council Chambers were almost packed when the Commission considered the zoning map amendment for the shopping center, however, and it needed a second day to finish the public hearing, which ended in a 4-3 vote against recommending approval by the Council.
The recommendation is nonbinding, as the Council will be conducting a full hearing of its own beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Border and Jacaranda Holdings LLC, a Pat Neal company, is seeking to amend the Milano planned unit development to change the designation for 10 acres at the southwest corner of Laurel Road and Jacaranda Boulevard from open space to commercial.
It would be the site of a shopping center expected to be anchored by a Publix grocery store.
Public reaction has been heavily against the project, especially among neighboring communities, with residents expressing concerns about traffic, environmental impacts and compliance with the city's comprehensive plan and land-development code.
An ordinance approving the change to the PUD is before the Council for first reading. A vote in favor of it by a majority of members would send it to second reading and a final vote at a separate meeting.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Consider a set of amendments to the land-development regulations.
• Consider an ordinance amending the city code regarding alarm systems.
• Consider an ordinance correcting a reference to the historical resources manager in the LDR.
• Consider a resolution adopting the 2023-2028 Floodplain Management Plan.
• Consider a resolution amending the city's personnel procedures and rules.
• Consider a resolution accepting utilities and improvements installed by 2705 Venice Properties LLC at Curry Lane east of the Pinebrook Road intersection.
• Consider a resolution adopting a revised schedule of code violations and penalties.
• Consider a resolution accepting a Florida Department of Transportation grant of $39,250 for the Venice Municipal Airport Master Plan update.
• Consider accepting a Federal Aviation Administration grant offer of $3,857,294 to design and construct the Runway 13-31 rehabilitation project.
• Consider accepting a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant offer of $300,000 to assist with the design cost for the airport terminal administration building.
• Consider accepting approving a second amendment to the lease with Swift Group Inc. extending the term of its hangar lease.
• Consider approving the use of forfeiture funds to purchase a laser imaging scanner and software for traffic and crime scene analysis.
• Consider appointing Jon Preiksat to the Planning Commission.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the "Meetings" button.
