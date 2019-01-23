Rattan Wicker & Cane, 751 South U.S.41 Bypass, opened in 1979 as a small furniture store in one of 10 units in the building.
Forty years later, the family-owned business takes up all 10 units.
“Entering the showroom, most people tell us they have been driving by the door for years and never realized how nice and big it is,” co-owner Diane Schaub said. “It has a ‘wow’ type of experience, encouraging further investigation.”
Years ago, after retiring to Venice, her stepmother, Jane Wells, an interior designer, found a part-time position in the store. One when she was sick, her husband, Frank, a retired gymnastics coach, worked her shift and was so thrilled they decided to buy the little store.
Under their ownership it expanded into all 10 units. Then, at age 65, he bought the building on a 30-year mortgage and paid it off, working until he was 91.
Her dad passed in 2005 and left the business to Schaub, who was living in Connecticut, and her brother, who was living in Pennsylvania.
Together, they managed it for five years from a distance. In 2013, Schaub came down, acquired a home in Venice and became the active co-owner of the store.
Today, it carries a much wider selection with many accessories, including lamps, pictures, ornaments and more.
Attractive and carefully designed rooms provide a vast selection of dining table sets, each with different cushioned seating on casters.
Additional eye-catching accessories include handmade wood carvings of birds on driftwood, copper art fish in many colors and a lot of coastal style artwork complementing the furniture.
Three showrooms feature a mix of upholstered furniture, stools of counter and bar height and living room sets for an enclosed lanai. Recliners, TV consoles and lamps in a variety of sizes and designs are a prominent feature.
“I consider a coastal appearance less formal, and appropriate, as we live in Florida with lots of palm trees and sea life,” Schaub said. “Gaze at the novelty headboards with outline turtle and fish designs which come in all bed sizes, possibly for a guest room.”
Two rooms feature outdoor-quality furniture. Recently it was decided to add outdoor furniture as people were building bigger lanais and needed quality furniture.
“All wicker is rattan, a very strong vine growing horizontally in the Philippines and Indonesia,” Schaub said.
“This year, furniture incorporating grey shades follows on the trend, which has become very popular today on patios.”
Rattan Wicker & Cane is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 941-484-3313.
