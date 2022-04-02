If any of you missed the Venice Book Fair and Writers Festival last Friday and Saturday, you missed what may have been the best one yet.
It would have been the 10th festival but for COVID-19 rearing its ugly head.
What began at Centennial Park moved to Blalock Park in its seventh year because we needed room for more authors, not to mention more parking.
The Writer’s Festival part of the event fits nicely at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, and beautiful Blalock Park provides plenty of shade trees, lush landscaping, the Monty Andrews Arboretum, a gazebo, paved walkways and parking for author/vendors.
Three food trucks were a welcome addition.
Friday was seminar day at the library. I expected just three or four attendees at my event on publishing at 10 a.m. because it was followed by a 2-hour break before the afternoon programs. Instead, there were nearly 40 who came to listen to my ramblings.
Afternoon events began with a team of experts talking about playwriting followed by local author Clarissa Thomasson and her Pulitzer Prize-winning daughter talking about raising a writer.
The final panel addressed a key topic for would-be authors — Write what you know.
It was moderated by Camille Cline, who has been a terrific asset to the fair because of her experience in the New York Publishing World and because she is personable and bright.
Many people want to write a book. Some should follow their dreams. Some need to refine their dreams and some need to realize that one does not write a book over the weekend, find a major publisher and sell the movie rights on Monday.
This panel set a good example for would-be writers. Each was an expert in his or her field. Beth Donofrio, a Venice High School teacher and the author of “Champions Way,” created a book containing 61 motivational stories for coaches and athletes.
Based on some very special hometown champions right here in Venice, this book is as motivating as it is captivating.
Next to her on the panel were Venice High School coaches Craig Faulkner and Ray Sinibaldi, who collaborated on “Motivational Stories for Every Coach of Every Sport.” Given the winners these two have produced in Venice, this book should be read by every coach in the U.S.
Author of “Your Mind: an Owner’s Manual for a Better Life,” psychologist Chris Cortman talked about this and other self-help books he has penned in recent years.
Last man on the panel and on his second panel of the day, was screenplay author Richard Krevolin, who had been on that first panel. A Yale graduate, Krevolin is an award-winning screenwriter, playwright, author and professor with a master’s degree in screenwriting from UCLA’s School of Cinema-Television and a Master’s degree in playwriting and fiction of the University of Southern California.
I am a firm believer in writing what one knows — or at least can learn. The latter is really what I do day after day here at the paper.
No wonder I love this job so much. I learn so much about so many subjects and especially about Venice and the people who have made it so special.
I was at the art center last Tuesday for the Venice kickoff to the Sarasota Film Festival — red carpet and all, even a professional photographer to take photos of all the celebrities.
During a slow time, he took one of me that I am now using for my column photo — at the request of at least 3 of my 7 or so readers.
The Antique Automobile Club of America Venice branch annual show was Sunday at Centennial Park. I rarely miss it but this year, the closest parking space seemed to be in my garage.
Getting off and on the island for my weekly breakfast with friends at Waterford was not easy. Blame perfect weather and all those wonderful cars.
At least I live closer to the airport so I will be able to see the chalk festival. Those artists, especially the ones doing 3-D art, always amaze me.
I keep wondering if anyone will ever top the year that a gigantic prehistoric shark was leaping out of the old runway to gobble up festival visitors.
I must apologize to festival organizer Denise Kowal (with a w) whose name I misspelled even though I have known her since the second festival on Palm Avenue in Sarasota many years ago.
Venice Airport is a wonderful place for it, especially on the unused runway that has room for all the enthusiastic chalk festival fans. It has become the largest such festival in the U.S., if not the world.
Venice is amazing for sure: second best community theater in the U.S., Venice Art Center, Loveland, Boys and Girls Club and so many service clubs such as Kiwanis, which funded the fifth printing of my book, “Venice History Illustrated.”
The proceeds go to all the wonderful organizations supported by Kiwanis. I will be at Island Bookshop, 206 W. Miami Ave., at 4 p.m. today, Saturday, April 2, to sign copies.
Also available will be some of the very last prints of the illustrations created by the late Ilse Kern for the book. Ilse was on the board of directors of Sarasota Opera, active in the Venice Art Center and, had she been able to work a few years longer, there would not have been so much trouble in creating the famed Hubbell telescope.
Sadly she died before the book was published but her illustrations have given the book wings.
If you have not been to the Island Bookshop, please stop in. We have not had a real book store on the island since the Book Shop in the 300 block of West Venice Avenue closed in its 60th year.
Owners Aimee Odette and Michael Rank are university professors who feel that a bookshop is an “extension of home and an anchor of a community.”
I just knew that it was something that was missing in Venice and now the city is complete. If you can not get there in person, visit theislandbookshop.com or call 941- 416-5511.
Coming up this June will be the fourth American Association of Community Theatres International Festival. Venice is the only city to ever have more than one of these special events and had it not been for the pandemic, it would have been the first city to host it every two years (2020) instead of every 4 years.
Hopefully COVID will go away and the AACT festival will finally get on that biennial schedule in 2024.
As Venice Theatre’s box office is being reworked, you will need to order tickets by phone at 941-488-1115 or online at venicetheatre.org
