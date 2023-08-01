Dick and Deborah Miller

Dick and Deborah Miller of RE/MAX Platinum Realty, shown here dressed up for Christmas in July, gave away four West Caribbean cruises at the Venice MainStreet event.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — Four West Caribbean cruises were handed out during the Christmas in July event held by Venice MainStreet.

The raffle giveaway of the cruises was donated and sponsored by the Deborah and Dick Miller team of RE/MAX Platinum Realty on West Venice Avenue.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments