VENICE — The Venice Area Board of Realtors recently installed its 2020 Board of Directors.
At the same time, they honored several volunteers and counterparts for their work over the last year.
According to a news release from the group, Don Zenner was inducted as 2020 president of the Venice Area Board of REALTORS.
The 2020 Board includes President-Elect Bebe Teichman of Sunkissed Realty; Vice President Jo-Anne Sckowska of Michael Saunders & Co.; Treasurer Helen Moore of Michael Saunders & Co.; Secretary Jim Mulvey of Re/Max Platinum Realty; Past President Jackie Robertson of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate; along with and Directors Frank Logan of Accardi & Associates; Lore Miller of Results Realty Group; Diane Fuchs of Exit King Realty Venice; Patti Calkins of Re/Max Palm Realty; Linda Bradway of Premier Sothebys International Realty and Candice Engle of Hackworth Realty Group.
The board takes over Jan. 1.
The installing officer was Barry Grooms, 2020 President of Florida Realtors.
The night also included 2019 President Jackie Robertson recognizing outgoing directors Tom Accardi, Karen Montgomery and Steve LaFountain.
According to the news release:
• The Affiliate Honor Roll inductees were Gulfside Mortgage Services, Berlin, Patton and Ebling, Englewood Bank and Trust (Terese Duelge) and Betterton, Tyler & Sommonte, PL (Jeanette Bowdell), according to the news release.
• Christian Moran, of Gulfside Mortgage Services, was honored with the Rising Star Award.
• Exceptional Service Award recipients were Kari Battaglia of Re/Max Platinum Realty and Kim LeBlanc of Golf In Venice.
• A special award was presented to Cindy Esselburn of Re/Max Platinum Realty.
• Mark Rawlinson of Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning was honored as the Volunteer of the Year.
• A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Gerry Raasch of American Realty.
• Grooms received the President’s Award from Robertson.
• Helen Moore, of Michael Saunders & Company, was honored as the 2019 Realtor of the Year Award.
More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/venice.
