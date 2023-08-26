Scholarship Golf Tournament

An upcoming Scholarship Golf Tournament is by the Venice Area Board of Realtors.

VENICE — The Venice Area Board of Realtors hosts its annual golf tournament benefiting its Student Scholarship Fund on Sept. 15, at Waterford Golf Club.

Since the tournament’s inception in the early 1990s, the board has donated more than $450,000 to local graduates, including $25,500 to 17 seniors this year.


   
