A discount on development applications, put in place as a result of the Great Recession, is no longer necessary, according to Jeff Shrum, Community Services Director for the City of Venice.
At its last meeting, The Venice Planning Commission supported Shrum’s conclusion, and recommended City Council adopt a draft rule doing away with a 35 percent discount on multiple applications submitted concurrently.
He also indicated there may have been some misapplication of the discount.
The Commission is also recommending the city install a new deposit system to charge developers for things the city currently pays for, and later seeks reimbursement.
Under the proposed rule, if the deposit gets below 25 percent of estimated total costs, the city could require the developer to put additional monies into the deposit account.
It’s something the county currently does, Shrum said.
“As the city utilizes the deposit account, the applicant may have to add more funds to the account as it gets drawn down to ensure sufficient funds to cover the completion of their project. At the end of the project, any remaining funds will be refunded to the applicant,” Shrum said.
“What we’re running into is basically the city is playing banker for a lot of projects, where we have fees for advertising, professional reviews such as attorney’s involved or traffic studies, or those types of things,” Shrum said.
“Historically, that’s been a fee we have to pay a third party to do, and then we have to bill the applicant. So, we’re serving as the bank and this (draft rule) is trying to get us out of that because it’s creating a bit of a budgetary issue for me,” Shrum said. “Especially with the volume and complexity of the projects we have going on.”
What was happening, he said, was a site and development application, which costs about $4,700, would be submitted concurrently with a Special Exception petition modifying rules, which costs around $400, and a 35 percent discount would be applied to both bills.
“I don’t think that was ever the intention,” Shrum said. “They’re (basically) getting the Special Exception for free.”
He’s also recommending the city adopt a waiver from city fees for city-initiated projects.
“There’s nothing in there for a waiver (of fees) for city initiated applications,” he said, which means the city has to go through the same process and paperwork developers do just to get out of paying a fee to itself.
“It eliminates all that extra work,” Shrum said.
None of the fees are going up in the proposed rule changes, but Shrum said it’s time to be reviewed with that in mind. He’d like to pursue that next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.