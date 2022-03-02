Recycling -- what you're doing wrong

VENICE — Many recycling facilities have made it easier for residents and businesses to recycle items by using a single stream recycling process — where all recyclables can be placed in the same bin.
But people are still recycling unwanted materials like diapers and dangerous materials like batteries.
Officials hope that as people learn more about the process and what can be recycled, residents can help local single stream facilities keep their processes running smoothly.
At the beginning of 2020, the city of Venice switched to a single stream recycling cart program, which Sarasota County also uses through its collector, Waste Management.
“It is good and the right thing to do for the environment,” said James Clinch, the assistant city manager.
As the former director of Public Works, Clinch oversaw the switch from the separated recycling bins to the large single recycling bin that allows for all recyclables to be collected together.
“It actually encourages our customers to recycle more,” Clinch said.
With the small red bins previously used, the collectors had to get out of the trucks and separate the recycled items into different compartments on the truck, which was “really, really time consuming to collect it,” he said.
However, the single stream recycling was both safer and easier physically for the city staff to collect, and opened the job to all types of employees wanting to work for the city, Clinch said.
“Those are the big benefits and why we wanted to go towards that program,” he said.
While the city collects recycling within its limits and Waste Management collects in unincorporated Sarasota County, those recycled items all end up at the Single Stream Recyclers (SSR) facility in Sarasota.
The single stream process
Servicing as far south as Naples, the SSR facility has a complex system to sort all of the recycled material coming through its doors each day.
Once the collector trucks from the city and county bring in the mixed recycled materials, the items pass through different sorting processes.
Various machines help sort the material by dimension and then put the recyclables into their respective categories.
Throughout the process, workers remove non-recyclables from the different streams of material while robots act as the final quality control.
At the end of the process, the recycled materials are baled and ready for resale to large companies.
Some of the recycled materials are reused for paper products and the plastics can be repurposed for carpeting, clothing and other consumer grade products.
In the height of the winter season, SSR bales around 45 to 50 tons an hour versus around 30 tons during the summer, said the general manager Jake Hansen.
Recycling the wrong materials
Through SSR’s process, harmful objects and non-recyclable items are removed from the rest of the material in what is known as a residue stream.
“Contamination is a big deal for recycling,” Clinch said.
Hansen said around 20% of the material people recycle is actually garbage and includes items like diapers and plastic bags from grocery stores.
While the diapers can be sorted out, batteries and small smoking devices like Juuls are hard to find and cause problems.
If a forklift runs over those small items, they can spark and start a fire.
“That’s my nightmare,” Hansen said. “I don’t sleep at night because of that.”
Another worry for the recycling facility are items that can wrap around the machines like hoses, extension cords and Christmas lights.
Apart from those non-recyclable materials, food contamination is also another factor of people not recycling properly.
“Food contamination is really gross, especially when it sits in a bin outside in Florida for a day or two,” Hansen said.
While the majority of people rinse out their recycling, Hansen mentioned he has seen a milk jug half full of milk and yogurt containers still full of yogurt, which both immediately went to the residue stream.
“People really don’t know how to recycle,” Hansen said.
In certain cases, if there is food left in the recycled item or if someone throws something non-recyclable into a bin, the entire load collected by trucks can be contaminated.
“Our community has done really, really well,” Clinch said about the city of Venice. “We rarely have any contamination.”
While the city makes sure to inform customers of what can be put in the bins, there are still some misconceptions.
Plastic bags mess with the machines sorting the recycled items in the facilities while pizza boxes and plastic foam are also non-recyclable items.
The future of recycling
While recycling keeps expanding to meet the demand of a growing population, especially in Florida, Hansen mentioned one of the biggest issues was the lack of recycling facilities.
“There’s just not enough recycling facilities doing the job correctly and that causes problems,” Hansen said while mentioning there are still counties that don’t recycle at all.
Apart from more facilities, Hansen believes the future of recycling relies on educating the youth.
“Teach kids in school how to properly recycle, that would be my ultimate goal because they are going to continue to grow and do everything right.”
