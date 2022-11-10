Red tide Manasota Key 11-03-22

Red tide has been evident in Sarasota County in recent weeks - with officials noting it's increasing near Sarasota and Venice after earlier outbreaks along Manasota Key. 

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

SARASOTA — Red tide levels are elevated at all 16 area beaches, according to the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County. 

The beaches affected include Nokomis Beach, North Jetty, Venice Beach, Service Club, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, Caspersen Beach, Manasota Key, Blind Pass, Longboat Key, Bird Key Park/Ringling Causeway, North Lido, Lido Casino, South Lido, Siesta Key and Turtle Beach.


